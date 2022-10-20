How to Watch the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On November 5th, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will anoint its 2022 class to musical legend status with an induction ceremony in Los Angeles. If you’re not music industry royalty yourself, chances are you won’t be able to attend the event, but don’t fret: an abbreviated version of the ceremony will be available to stream later in the month. Read on to see how to watch Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, and more be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

When is the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

This year’s induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

When is the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Available to Stream?

An edited version of the rock hall event will air on HBO and HBO Max on Saturday, November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. A radio simulcast will also air on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

Who Is Being Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Advertisement

Related Video

This year, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will be inducted. Additionally, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be honored with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Musical Excellence Award, while Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will receive the Early Influence Award. The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors non-performing industry professionals, will go to entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, record executive, Jimmy Iovine, and Sugarhill Records founder Sylvia Robinson.

How Are the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Decided?

A group of 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote, decided this year’s Rock Hall class. To be nominated, an artist’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years ago. Of this year’s nominees, Eminem was the only artist chosen for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.