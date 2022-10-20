Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rome and Duddy Share Origins of New Single “Cannabis Tree”: Exclusive

A first taste of the Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome members' debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool

Advertisement
rome and duddy cannabis tree origins
Rome and Duddy, photo by Andreas Ramirez
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
October 20, 2022 | 3:59pm ET

    Origins is our recurring feature series in which artists are given a space to dive into everything behind their latest song. Today, Rome and Duddy give fans an exclusive listen to their new collaborative track “Cannabis Tree.”

    For two guys who are so intrinsically connected, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B haven’t released a lot of music together. Since Dirty Heads’ “Lay Me Down,” featuring Rome, first brought the two together, they’ve dropped a handful of singles and even toured together. Yet all this time, fans have been waiting for a full collaborative project from the duo.

    Thankfully, the time has almost arrived, as Rome and Duddy are teasing their upcoming joint EP, Cactus Cool, with a lead single called “Cannabis Tree.”

    Advertisement

    The song demonstrates the unexpected direction Cactus Cool is taking the pair. Their reggae rock roots are of course present, with breezy notes calling to mind sunny days and calm seas — and of course there’s the whole cannabis angle. But as the steel guitar notes begin to bend and twang, the Americana influence comes into focus, with Rome and Duddy giving nods to Dr. John and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

    As a result, “Cannabis Tree” is a flavor that feels familiar yet fresh, a hybrid that rolls up the artists’ own sounds with buds of classic compositions. Take a listen via the accompanying music video below, and then read Rome and Duddy’s Origins of the track ahead.

    “Cannabis Tree” arrives well ahead of the planned March 2023 release of Cactus Cool. It also comes as Rome and Duddy are gearing up to take to the road for their “Winter Moon Tour.” Dates run from late November through mid-December; snag tickets here, and find the full schedule at the bottom of the page.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

flying lotus ozzys dungeon soundtrack score electronic music tv horror shudder v/h/s/99 stream listen

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack to V/H/S/99 Segment "Ozzy's Dungeon": Stream

October 20, 2022

babymetal divine attack stream

BABYMETAL Unleash Epic New Song "Divine Attack - Shingeki" from Upcoming Album: Stream

October 20, 2022

big brave new album 2022

BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "carvers, farriers and knaves": Stream

October 20, 2022

Holly Humberstone Can You Afford to Lose Me

Holly Humberstone Shares Origins of "Can You Afford To Lose Me?": Exclusive

October 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rome and Duddy Share Origins of New Single "Cannabis Tree": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter