Rome and Duddy Share Origins of New Single “Cannabis Tree”: Exclusive

For two guys who are so intrinsically connected, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B haven’t released a lot of music together. Since Dirty Heads’ “Lay Me Down,” featuring Rome, first brought the two together, they’ve dropped a handful of singles and even toured together. Yet all this time, fans have been waiting for a full collaborative project from the duo.

Thankfully, the time has almost arrived, as Rome and Duddy are teasing their upcoming joint EP, Cactus Cool, with a lead single called “Cannabis Tree.”

The song demonstrates the unexpected direction Cactus Cool is taking the pair. Their reggae rock roots are of course present, with breezy notes calling to mind sunny days and calm seas — and of course there’s the whole cannabis angle. But as the steel guitar notes begin to bend and twang, the Americana influence comes into focus, with Rome and Duddy giving nods to Dr. John and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

As a result, “Cannabis Tree” is a flavor that feels familiar yet fresh, a hybrid that rolls up the artists’ own sounds with buds of classic compositions. Take a listen via the accompanying music video below, and then read Rome and Duddy’s Origins of the track ahead.

“Cannabis Tree” arrives well ahead of the planned March 2023 release of Cactus Cool. It also comes as Rome and Duddy are gearing up to take to the road for their “Winter Moon Tour.” Dates run from late November through mid-December; snag tickets here, and find the full schedule at the bottom of the page.