Win Rome and Duddy Tickets, Good Times CBD Products, and a T-Shirt

“I gotta find this place/ Gotta get away,” sing Rome and Duddy on their new collaborative single, “Cannabis Tree.” Now, to celebrate the track’s official release, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B are helping you find your place and get away to their upcoming concerts with this exclusive giveaway.

The guys are giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to any of their upcoming “Winter Moon Tour” shows — winners’ choice! The trek starts November 25th in Nashville and runs through December 17th in Tempe, with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, Denver, Wichita, San Diego, Tucson, and more along the way. You can find the complete itinerary ahead and grab tickets to the tour here, or enter below to win yourself two free passes and a dope “Cannabis Tree” prize pack!

In addition to the tickets, winners will receive a “Cannabis Tree”-themed Rome and Duddy “Winter Moon Tour” T-shirt. Plus, we’re even throwing in some Good Times CBD products from the Consequence Shop: a 4-gram bag of Good Times CBD flower, a pre-roll, and a 10-count bag of “Cherry Chill” THC-O gummies.

It all could be yours for the low, low price of filling out the widget below. For more, join Rome and Duddy on their YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. PST today (Friday, October 21st) for a fan chat to mark the official release of the “Cannabis Tree” music video.

Rome and Duddy’s “Winter Moon Tour” 2022 Dates (Get Tickets Here):

11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck

11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

11/29 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

11/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

12/01 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Cafe

12/03 – Vero Beach, FL @ Filthy’s Backlot

12/06 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Arkansas

12/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

12/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

12/17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre