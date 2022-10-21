Menu
Win Rome and Duddy Tickets, Good Times CBD Products, and a T-Shirt

Celebrating the release of the duo's new collaborative single, "Cannabis Tree"

October 21, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    “I gotta find this place/ Gotta get away,” sing Rome and Duddy on their new collaborative single, “Cannabis Tree.” Now, to celebrate the track’s official release, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B are helping you find your place and get away to their upcoming concerts with this exclusive giveaway.

    The guys are giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to any of their upcoming “Winter Moon Tour” shows — winners’ choice! The trek starts November 25th in Nashville and runs through December 17th in Tempe, with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, Denver, Wichita, San Diego, Tucson, and more along the way. You can find the complete itinerary ahead and grab tickets to the tour here, or enter below to win yourself two free passes and a dope “Cannabis Tree” prize pack!

    In addition to the tickets, winners will receive a “Cannabis Tree”-themed Rome and Duddy “Winter Moon Tour” T-shirt. Plus, we’re even throwing in some Good Times CBD products from the Consequence Shop: a 4-gram bag of Good Times CBD flower, a pre-roll, and a 10-count bag of “Cherry Chill” THC-O gummies.

    It all could be yours for the low, low price of filling out the widget below. For more, join Rome and Duddy on their YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. PST today (Friday, October 21st) for a fan chat to mark the official release of the “Cannabis Tree” music video.

    Entry is limited to residents of the US 21 years or older and requires enrollment in the Consequence and Rome & Duddy newsletters.

    Rome and Duddy’s “Winter Moon Tour” 2022 Dates (Get Tickets Here):
    11/25 – Nashville, TN @ Sky Deck
    11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/27 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
    11/29 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater
    11/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    12/01 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
    12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Ace Cafe
    12/03 – Vero Beach, FL @ Filthy’s Backlot
    12/06 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive Arkansas
    12/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
    12/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    12/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    12/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    12/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
    12/17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

