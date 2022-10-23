Run the Jewels Announce Latin American RTJ4 Remix Album RTJ CU4TRO, Share “Caminando en la Nieve”: Stream

Run the Jewels are revisiting their 2020 album RTJ4 with RTJ CU4TRO, a reimagining of the record made entirely by Latin American artists. The remix project arrives November 11th via Jewel Runners / BMG, and “Caminando en la Nieve,” an adaptation of “Walking in the Snow” by Orestes Gomez, Nick Hook, Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, is out now.

Nick Hook curated and co-executive produced RTJ CU4TRO, while artists like Bomba Estéreo, Zack de la Rocha, Akapellah, Baco Exu Do Blues, Iggor Cavalera, Sarah La Morena, Sante Fe Klan, and Mexican Institute of Sound put their own spin on EL-P and Killer Mike’s songs.

“We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen,” EL-P said in a statement. “We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences… A rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together. We thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity. This is a piece of music filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

Run the Jewels have shared “Caminando en la Nieve (Orestes Gomez & Nick Hook’s version),” a spin on RTJ4 cut “Walking in the Snow,” as RTJ CU4TRO’s first single. Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps appear on the track, and Akapellah spoke excitedly about his role in the song in a statement.

“It’s a pleasure for me to be part of such an amazing body of work,” Akapellah said. “CU4TRO will lead to a huge change in the way we connect. We made great music from the bottom of our hearts for the world, and by combining different sounds & views, we hope it will eventually lead to a revolution & revelation within all of our cultures.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist for RTJ CU4TRO below (pre-orders for the project are ongoing). EL-P and Killer Mike recently revisited RTJ4 by performing “ooh la la” on Kimmel, while they contributed the “Opening Theme” to the upcoming movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. According to Killer Mike, the duo have also started work on RTJ5.

RTJ CU4TRO Artwork:

RTJ CU4TRO Tracklist:

01. yankee y el valiente (TROOKO’s versión)

02. ooh la la ft. Santa Fe Klan (Mexican Institute of Sound’s versión)

03. fuera de vista ft. Baco Exu Do Blues (TROOKO’s versión)

04. santa calamifuck (Eva, Chucho, Yulian x Nick Hook’s versión)

05. goonies contra E.T. ft. Sarah La Morena & El Individuo (Danny Brasco x Nick Hook’s versión)

06. caminando en la nieve ft. Akapellah, Apache & Pawmps (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook’s versión)

07. JU$T ft. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha (Toy Selectah’s versión)

08. nunca mirar hacia atrás (Bomba Estéreo’s versión)

09. el suelo debajo (Son Rompe Pera’s versión)

10. tirando el detonador ft. Lido Pimienta, Javier Arce, Iggor Cavalera (Mas Aya x Nick Hook’s versión)

11. unas palabras para el pelotón de fusilamiento (Radiación) (Adrián Terrazas-González x El-Producto’s versión)