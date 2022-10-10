SAULT Drop Surprise EP Angel: Stream

Mysterious UK collective SAULT have returned with a new EP titled Angel, which arrives as a three-part track running 10 minutes and 10 seconds long. Stream it below.

Once again, the project is produced by the one constant name in SAULT’s work: award-winner producer Inflo. English musician Jack Peñate and reggae artist Chronixx are also listed in the credits, with the latter’s vocals featured throughout the record.

The first part of the song features a wailing guitar lick and tells the somber tale of a young “rebel in the streets” with lyrics like, “Rebel is a, rebel is a, rebel on the block/ In it for life, no turning back.” It then transitions to the piano accompaniment of the story of the boy’s peaceful crossing to Zion before a spoken word interlude about spirituality. A ballad follows in anticipation of the final refrain about the soul rebel finding his way.

Angel is the follow-up to SAULT’s latest album, AIR, released this past April. Before that, the group shared NINE, one of the best albums released in 2021. The latter project was unfortunately only available for 99 days. Check out our roundup of five things to know about the mysterious group here.