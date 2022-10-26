At last, you can get sentient food with Amazon Prime: Prime Video has ordered Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a sequel series to Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s 2016 animated film.

Returning from the R-rated original are Seth Rogen, who played Frank, Kristen Wiig (Brenda), Michael Cera (Berry), David Krumholtz (Kareem Abdul Lavash), and Edward Norton (Sammy Bagel Jr.).

Foodtopia has also added the talents of Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester. The limited series will run eight episodes, and production is ongoing.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party,” Rogen and Goldberg said in a joint statement. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

Next, Rogen will act in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical new film, The Fabelmans, and he’s also set to star in a movie about the Wall Street Game Stop short squeeze.