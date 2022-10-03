Menu
Sebastian Bach and Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Feud Over the Use of Pre-Recorded Tracks

Bach: "Watch what happens when track bands call real musicians idiots"

sebastian bach ronnie radke feud
Sebastian Bach (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse (photo by Amy Harris)
October 3, 2022 | 10:58am ET

    Sebastian Bach and Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke have been engaged in a Twitter feud over the latter’s use of pre-recorded tracks during live shows.

    It all started when Falling in Reverse dropped off the WIIL Rock festival late last month after losing their laptops. In a video message to fans, Radke remarked, “As a band in 2022, you need your laptops. It’s like driving a car without an engine.”

    Those comments incited veteran radio personality and outspoken backing-track critic Eddie Trunk, who took to social media to call out Radke: “How much longer are fans, promoters, media, just going to accept the epidemic of live rock shows… not really being live?”

    Radke fired back, writing, “@EddieTrunk so you wanna talk hella Shit about laptops but go watch kiss lip sync, Steven Tyler plays the piano then half way through the song he stands on top of piano while it sill plays yet here we are acting like they all don’t use tracks you fucking idiot. Literal moron.”

    The Falling in Reverse singer also shared a video of Trunk introducing a solo performance by Sebastian Bach, in which it appears a fake crowd noise track plays as Bach takes the stage: “Both idiots talking Shit about me using tracks, can’t make this shit up.”

    With Radke having brought Bach into the debate, the ex-Skid Row singer — who’s never shy about sharing his opinion — defended Trunk and lashed back at Radke: “Wow dummy are you trying to say that you believe that I use tracks on stage? @EddieTrunk how f****** funny is this. … Watch what happens when track bands call real musicians idiots.”

Sebastian Bach and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke Feud Over the Use of Pre-Recorded Tracks

