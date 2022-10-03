Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Serena and Venus Williams Rock Out and Sing Along at Alice in Chains Show

The tennis legends were front and side of the stage at the grunge band's show in Florida

Serena and Venus Williams Alice in Chains
Serena and Venus Williams with Alice in Chains’ William DuVall (via Instagram @williamduvallofficial)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 3, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Now that Serena Williams has evolved away from tennis, she’s rocking out to Alice in Chains with sister Venus. Both tennis legends are big fans of the veteran grunge act and were front and side of the stage for the band’s Saturday (October 1st) show in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    Alice in Chains singer William DuVall and bassist Mike Inez each shared photos posing with Serena and Venus backstage at the Florida gig, with DuVall writing, “Excellence personified. So honored to have the Williams sisters, @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage.”

    The vocalist added, “Even better to find that they’re so cool and down to earth as people. Like meeting long lost cousins at a family gathering, only they just happen to be, in my opinion, the best to ever grace a tennis court, as well as being genuine AIC fans. Awesome night.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Inez wrote, “Hot and sweaty, soaking, rock and roll gig in West Palm. Nothin’ for nothin’ I always have a great time in Florida. @venuswilliams stood in the front of us singing all the songs and @serenawilliams was on the side with my bass tech. Seemed like everyone needed to rock the fuck out after Hurricane Ian blew through.”

    Serena and Venus’ love of rock music extends beyond Alice in Chains, as they are also huge fans of Green Day, a topic of conversation that came up when Billie Joe Armstrong was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

    alice in chains dirt opus podcast
     Editor's Pick
    The Opus Digs into Alice in Chains’ Dirt on Music History Podcast’s New Season

    Meanwhile, Alice in Chains are wrapping up their US tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush, with tickets to the remaining few shows available via Ticketmaster. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of AIC’s seminal album Dirt, Consequence is producing a four-part look at the iconic LP via the new season of The Opus podcast, launching this Thursday (October 6th).

    Advertisement

    See Serena and Venus Williams hanging out with William DuVall and Mike Inez in the Instagram posts below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

A Day to Remember acoustic tour

A Day to Remember Announce Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour

October 3, 2022

sebastian bach ronnie radke feud

Sebastian Bach and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke Feud Over the Use of Pre-Recorded Tracks

October 3, 2022

sabaton ep trilogy

Sabaton Announce EP Trilogy, Release First Collection Weapons of the Modern Age: Stream

September 30, 2022

scott weiland happy xmas war is over

Scott Weiland's Previously Unreleased Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" Unveiled: Stream

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Serena and Venus Williams Rock Out and Sing Along at Alice in Chains Show

Menu Shop Search Newsletter