Serena and Venus Williams Rock Out and Sing Along at Alice in Chains Show

Now that Serena Williams has evolved away from tennis, she’s rocking out to Alice in Chains with sister Venus. Both tennis legends are big fans of the veteran grunge act and were front and side of the stage for the band’s Saturday (October 1st) show in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Alice in Chains singer William DuVall and bassist Mike Inez each shared photos posing with Serena and Venus backstage at the Florida gig, with DuVall writing, “Excellence personified. So honored to have the Williams sisters, @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams, attend our show in West Palm Beach. So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage.”

The vocalist added, “Even better to find that they’re so cool and down to earth as people. Like meeting long lost cousins at a family gathering, only they just happen to be, in my opinion, the best to ever grace a tennis court, as well as being genuine AIC fans. Awesome night.”

Inez wrote, “Hot and sweaty, soaking, rock and roll gig in West Palm. Nothin’ for nothin’ I always have a great time in Florida. @venuswilliams stood in the front of us singing all the songs and @serenawilliams was on the side with my bass tech. Seemed like everyone needed to rock the fuck out after Hurricane Ian blew through.”

Serena and Venus’ love of rock music extends beyond Alice in Chains, as they are also huge fans of Green Day, a topic of conversation that came up when Billie Joe Armstrong was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

Meanwhile, Alice in Chains are wrapping up their US tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush, with tickets to the remaining few shows available via Ticketmaster. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of AIC’s seminal album Dirt, Consequence is producing a four-part look at the iconic LP via the new season of The Opus podcast, launching this Thursday (October 6th).

See Serena and Venus Williams hanging out with William DuVall and Mike Inez in the Instagram posts below.