Serj Tankian on What’s Next for System of a Down, Mixing Humor with Facts, and Interactive Experiences

Serj Tankian catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Perplex Cities, his second EP in as many years, as well as what’s next for System of a Down.

The System of a Down singer tells us about using his car to mix his songs and the 95 tracks found in his vault, mixing humor with serious issues, and trying to change minds in order to save the world. In fact, it’s with that that Serj discusses the current atrocities in Armenia, how the song “I Spoke Up” touches on those topics, and musically mixing cultures.

Tankian also talks about the interactive experiences he brings with each new release, the performance of the operatic suite that he has coming up, and what the future holds for System of a Down.

Listen to Serj Tankian talk Perplex Cities and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.