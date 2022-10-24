Menu
Serj Tankian on What’s Next for System of a Down, Mixing Humor with Facts, and Interactive Experiences

The SOAD frontman talks Perplex Cities, politics, and more

Serj Tankian Perplex Cities
Kyle Meredith with Serj Tankian, photo by Travis Shinn
Consequence Staff
October 24, 2022 | 12:54pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Serj Tankian catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Perplex Cities, his second EP in as many years, as well as what’s next for System of a Down.

    Related Video

    The System of a Down singer tells us about using his car to mix his songs and the 95 tracks found in his vault, mixing humor with serious issues, and trying to change minds in order to save the world. In fact, it’s with that that Serj discusses the current atrocities in Armenia, how the song “I Spoke Up” touches on those topics, and musically mixing cultures.

    Tankian also talks about the interactive experiences he brings with each new release, the performance of the operatic suite that he has coming up, and what the future holds for System of a Down.

    Listen to Serj Tankian talk Perplex Cities and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

