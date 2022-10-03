Menu
Two People Paid $40,000 Each to Learn Pottery and Smoke Weed with Seth Rogen

For charity, of course

seth rogen pottery
Seth Rogen, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
October 3, 2022 | 5:20pm ET

    If you’ve ever wanted to smoke weed with Seth Rogen, we now know how to make that dream a reality: Simply shell out 40 grand. At Rogen’s annual Hilarity for Charity event last weekend, two people paid $40,000 each to enjoy a pottery lesson and smoke session from the stoner comedian-vase maker, by far the highest bid at the auction.

    Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, started the Alzheimer’s awareness organization Hilarity for Charity after Miller’s mother was diagnosed with the disease. Per Page Six, Saturday night’s event, which marked the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit, featured standup from Nicole Beyer and Ron Funches, tap dancing from Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies, and a set from magician Justin Willman. Samantha Ronson served as DJ, while Natasha Leggero and Jillian Bell acted as carnies for the event’s games.

    John Mayer headlined the show, and after performing, he auctioned off a signed guitar and a private virtual concert that ended up selling for $26,000. Other high-profile packages at the event included a private cooking lesson for five with Momofuku chef David Chang, which sold for $26,000, and a private skateboarding lesson for four with Tony Hawk, which went for $24,000. All told, $860,000 was raised for charity.

    Related Video

    Rogen, whose pottery business has dominated his Twitter feed in recent years, recently joined the all-star cast of Dumb Moneya movie about the 2021 GameStop short squeeze from director Craig Gillespie. Come November, he’ll appear in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans

