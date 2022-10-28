Shania Twain Announces New Album and Massive Tour

Shania Twain will return next year with Queen of Me, her sixth studio album and first in six years. Additionally, Twain has announced an extensive tour in 2023 that spans nearly 50 dates.

The “Queen of Me Tour” kicks off on April 28th in Spokane, WA and makes stops across the US and Canada through the end of July, with further tour dates in the UK scheduled in September. Twain will be joined on the road by a rotating supporting cast of opening acts that include Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, and Mickey Guyton.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Due out on February 3rd, Queen of Me marks Twain’s first new album since Now in 2017. She previously previewed the release with the lead single, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Earlier this year, Twain made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella headlining set to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

09/16 – London, UK @ The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton

