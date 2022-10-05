Menu
Sharon Van Etten Announces We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Deluxe Edition), Shares “Never Gonna Change”: Stream

Including two previously unreleased songs and her 2022 standalone singles "Porta" and "Used to It"

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Michael Schmelling
Sharon Van Etten, photo by Michael Schmelling
October 5, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Sharon Van Etten is gearing up to release a deluxe edition of her May album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrongand in conjunction with the news, she’s shared a new song from the expanded package called “Never Gonna Change.” Listen to the track below.

    We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong (Deluxe Edition) reissues Van Etten’s latest LP with “Porta” and “Used to It,” two standalone singles the artist released this year, as well as “Never Gonna Change” and “When I Die,” two previously unreleased bonus tracks. The complete project arrives November 11th via Jagjaguwar, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    A slow swell of synthesizers builds to anthemic levels in “Never Gonna Change,” a song Van Etten said “is about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation. Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can’t be overcome, they are a constant part of one’s identity to learn to be at peace with.”

    Earlier this year, we caught up with Van Etten to discuss the making of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. In December, the artist will head out on an Australian tour with Batts and Banjo Lucia. See those dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Sharon Van Etten 2022 Tour Dates:
    12/01 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
    12/03 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli *
    12/05 — Perth, AU @ Fremantle Arts Centre ^
    12/06 — Perth, AU @ Fremantle Arts Centre ^
    12/08 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre *
    12/09 — Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre *
    12/10 — Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
    12/12 — Auckland, NZ @ The Civic
    12/13 — Wellington, NZ @ The Opera House

    * = w/ Batts
    ^ = w/ Banjo Lucia

