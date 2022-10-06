Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

She Wants Revenge Expand 2022 North American Comeback Tour

The band announced their return last June

she wants revenge expand 2022 tour dates north america rock music tickets live
She Wants Revenge, photo by Nadia Morganistik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 6, 2022 | 1:12pm ET

    Remember earlier this year when, just two months after Consequence did a deep dive on them for our Whatever Happened To series, She Wants Revenge announced a comeback tour? Those shows must’ve gone over well, because the newly-revived darkwave band have unveiled even more North American dates to carry them out through 2022.

    Now expanded from a duo to a full five-piece, She Wants Revenge — who you may recognize by their 2006 stone-cold classic “Tear You Apart” — will pick things back up on November 1st in Boston before hitting cities like DC, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, and Orlando. The 21-date trek will wrap up in Austin on December 7th, with legendary post-punks Chameleons as the supporting act on many of the dates.

    As for tickets, most dates are available via Ticketmaster; the rest can be found at the band’s website. See a promo clip for She Wants Revenge’s 2022 tour below, and then keep scrolling to see their full schedule.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, She Wants Revenge singer Justin Warfield shared “Everything to Me,” his debut single under the moniker WARFIELD.

    She Wants Revenge 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
    11/02 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
    11/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
    11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag *
    11/05 – Columbus, @ OH Rumba *
    11/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro *
    11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
    11/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *
    11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
    11/13 – London, ON @ Rumrunner Music Hall *
    11/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/27 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
    11/29 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    12/01 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live *
    12/03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *
    12/04 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *
    12/06 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    12/07 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits

    * = w/ Chameleons

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dead and company how to get tickets farewell tour 2023 jam band music tour dates news

How to Get Tickets to Dead & Company's 2023 Farewell Tour

October 6, 2022

dead company final tour summer 2023

Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

October 6, 2022

fall tours 2022 essential concert tickets header

76 Essential Tours to Catch in Fall 2022

October 6, 2022

iron maiden future past tour 2023

Iron Maiden to Revisit Somewhere in Time on 2023 "Future Past Tour"

October 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

She Wants Revenge Expand 2022 North American Comeback Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter