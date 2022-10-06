She Wants Revenge Expand 2022 North American Comeback Tour

Remember earlier this year when, just two months after Consequence did a deep dive on them for our Whatever Happened To series, She Wants Revenge announced a comeback tour? Those shows must’ve gone over well, because the newly-revived darkwave band have unveiled even more North American dates to carry them out through 2022.

Now expanded from a duo to a full five-piece, She Wants Revenge — who you may recognize by their 2006 stone-cold classic “Tear You Apart” — will pick things back up on November 1st in Boston before hitting cities like DC, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, and Orlando. The 21-date trek will wrap up in Austin on December 7th, with legendary post-punks Chameleons as the supporting act on many of the dates.

As for tickets, most dates are available via Ticketmaster; the rest can be found at the band’s website. See a promo clip for She Wants Revenge’s 2022 tour below, and then keep scrolling to see their full schedule.

Earlier this year, She Wants Revenge singer Justin Warfield shared “Everything to Me,” his debut single under the moniker WARFIELD.

She Wants Revenge 2022 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

11/02 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

11/03 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag *

11/05 – Columbus, @ OH Rumba *

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro *

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

11/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

11/11 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

11/13 – London, ON @ Rumrunner Music Hall *

11/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/27 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/29 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/01 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live *

12/03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

12/04 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

12/06 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

12/07 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits

* = w/ Chameleons