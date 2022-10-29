Shelley Duvall Returning for First Film Role in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is returning for her first on-screen role in 20 years.

As Deadline reports, The Shining actress is set to appear in the upcoming indie horror thriller The Forest Hills. She’ll play the mother of a man named Rico (played by Chiko Mendez), who is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while on a camping trip. Directed by Scott Goldberg, the film also stars Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace.

Goldberg told EW that Duvall “was so sweet and kind. She was in great spirits and a true professional.” He also said she was “happy to be on camera.”

Related Video

Duvall previously announced her retirement from film in 2002 following an appearance in Manna from Heaven.

Advertisement

She later resurfaced for a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil’s talk show, where she spoke candidly about her mental health issues. “I am very sick. I need help,” Duvall said at the time. The interview drew condemnation from fans and Hollywood alike, who accused Dr. Phil of exploiting Duvall’s condition for television ratings.

In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter it was revealed that Duvall currently lives in Texas with her partner, Dan Gilroy.