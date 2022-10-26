Menu
Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Ahead of New Album

The post-hardcore trio's third album Trouble the Water arrives Friday, October 28th

show me the body 2023 tour
Show Me the Body, photo by Nick Sethi
October 26, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    Show Me the Body have announced a 2023 North American tour ahead of the release of their new album, Trouble the Water, which drops Friday, October 28th.

    The February/March outing will be supported by Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES. Dates kick off February 9th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia and run through a March 24th show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York.

    Tickets go on sale Friday (October 28th) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The NYC band has built the hype for its new album on the strength of three singles: “Loose Talk,” “We Came to Play,” and “WW4.” The cathartic songs continue to expand Show Me the Body’s idiosyncratic take on hardcore, blending elements of noise, hip-hop, and doom metal. In the band’s own words, it’s the New York Sound: “not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.”

    show me the body we came to play stream
     Editor's Pick
    Show Me the Body Announce New Album, Share Fiery Song “We Came to Play”: Stream

    Trouble the Water can be pre-ordered at this location. Below you can view the full list of Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American tour dates and get tickets here.

    Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES:
    02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    02/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    02/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
    02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    02/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    02/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    02/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly
    02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    02/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
    02/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    02/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    02/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory
    03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#
    03/03 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall
    03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #
    03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #
    03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
    03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
    03/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    03/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
    03/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #
    03/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue
    03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
    03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
    03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
    03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
    03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    $ = No Scowl
    # = No Zulu

