Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Ahead of New Album

Show Me the Body have announced a 2023 North American tour ahead of the release of their new album, Trouble the Water, which drops Friday, October 28th.
The February/March outing will be supported by Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES. Dates kick off February 9th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia and run through a March 24th show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday (October 28th) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
The NYC band has built the hype for its new album on the strength of three singles: “Loose Talk,” “We Came to Play,” and “WW4.” The cathartic songs continue to expand Show Me the Body’s idiosyncratic take on hardcore, blending elements of noise, hip-hop, and doom metal. In the band’s own words, it’s the New York Sound: “not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.”
Trouble the Water can be pre-ordered at this location. Below you can view the full list of Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American tour dates and get tickets here.
Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES:
02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
02/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
02/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly
02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
02/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
02/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
02/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
02/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#
03/03 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall
03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #
03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
03/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
03/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
03/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #
03/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
$ = No Scowl
# = No Zulu