Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Ahead of New Album

Show Me the Body have announced a 2023 North American tour ahead of the release of their new album, Trouble the Water, which drops Friday, October 28th.

The February/March outing will be supported by Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES. Dates kick off February 9th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia and run through a March 24th show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 28th) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

The NYC band has built the hype for its new album on the strength of three singles: “Loose Talk,” “We Came to Play,” and “WW4.” The cathartic songs continue to expand Show Me the Body’s idiosyncratic take on hardcore, blending elements of noise, hip-hop, and doom metal. In the band’s own words, it’s the New York Sound: “not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.”

Trouble the Water can be pre-ordered at this location. Below you can view the full list of Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American tour dates and get tickets here.

Show Me the Body’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Jesus Piece, Scowl, Zulu, and TRiPPJONES:

02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

02/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/14 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

02/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

02/16 – Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly

02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

02/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

02/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

02/28 – Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent $#

03/03 – Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

03/04 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

03/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

03/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

$ = No Scowl

# = No Zulu