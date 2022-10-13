Menu
Show Me the Body Unleash Ominous New Song “WW4”: Stream

The NYC band's new album Trouble the Water arrives October 28th

Show Me the Body, photo by Yulissa Benitez
October 13, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    Show Me the Body have shared a music video for their new song “WW4,” the latest single from the NYC band’s forthcoming album, Trouble the Water, arriving October 28th.

    The better part of the nearly four-minute track is rather subdued. Sparse banjo underlies a spoken-word-style rap from frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt, conjuring a folk/hip-hop vibe. But in typical Show Me the Body fashion, the song explodes with a visceral noise-rock conclusion of distorted guitars and drum crashes.

    Accompanying the song is a soothing clip of Pratt rapping directly to the camera, interspersed with footage of him riding motorcycles with an older companion. Like the previous SMTB video (“We Came to Play”), it ends with the burning of the band’s three coffin logo, which is also the album cover for Trouble the Water.

    The album itself references New York City and “pays homage to the physical city, and the New York Sound: not one particular genre, but the people and subcultures that encapsulate its true foundation, style, and spirit.” Appropriately, the LP’s 12 songs were recorded close to home in Long Island City with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile).

    Although Show Me the Body wrapped up their North American tour back in July, you can still catch them performing at Nothing Fest IV (October 16th) in Garden Grove, California. They’ll then head overseas for a European tour next week.

    You can pre-order Show Me the Body’s new album Trouble the Water via Loma Vista Recordings. Watch the video for “WW4” below.

