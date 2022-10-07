Menu
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of ( ), Share “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song): Stream

Out on October 27th

Sigur Ros ( ) untitled album 20th anniversary reissue
Sigur Rós, photo by Hörður Óttarson
October 7, 2022 | 11:47am ET

    Sigur Rós are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, ( ), with a new reissue arriving digitally on October 27th. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single, a remastered version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”). Stream it below.

    The 20th anniversary edition of ( ) was remastered by legendary engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound. In addition to previously unreleased material, it features rarities and demos including unheard studio sessions of existing tracks and two B-Sides from the original “Untitled 1” single. The physical edition will be available on November 25th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In February, Sigur Rós revealed they were working on a new album while announcing their 2022 North American tour. This news came after former member Kjartan Sveinsson came back into the fold following nearly a decade away focusing on other projects.

    The group’s last album was 2020’s Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral album they originally recorded in the early 2000s. In October 2021, frontman Jónsi shared a surprise solo album called Obsidian.

    ( ) 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

    Sigur Ros ( ) 20th anniversary reissue artwork

    ( ) 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
    01. Untitled #1 (Vaka)
    02. Untitled #2 (Fyrsta)
    03. Untitled #3 (Samskeyti)
    04. Untitled #4 (Njósnavéli)
    05. Untitled #5 (Alafoss)
    06. Untitled #6 (E-bow)
    07. Untitled #7 (Dauðalagið)
    08. Untitled #8 (Popplagið)
    09. Untitled #7 (Jacobs Studio Sessions)
    10. Untitled #6 (Jacobs Studio Sessions)
    11. Untitled #8 (Jacobs Studio Sessions)
    12. Untitled #9 (Smáskífa 1) [Small Disc 1]
    13. Untitled #9 (Smáskífa 2) [Small Disc 2]
    14. Untitled #9 (Smáskífa 3 [Small Disc 3]

