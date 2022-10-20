Slash says more new songs are on the way from Guns N’ Roses, with hopes that the band can get in the studio next year to work on a proper new album.

So far, since Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined the band, Guns N’ Roses have unveiled re-tooled versions of previously unreleased songs that were written by Axl Rose decades ago. “Absurd” (previously known as “Silkworms”) and “Hard Skool” (previously known as “Jackie Chan”) were both released as part of the Hard Skool EP earlier this year, with Slash and McKagan recording new parts for each track.

In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Slash said more songs of that ilk are on the way. “There’s a handful of those songs that we actually fixed up and did when we were in lockdown,” said the guitarist. “So those have yet to be released. So those are gonna come out. They’re really good, too. So I’m excited for those. We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total.”

He continued, “These other ones, they don’t have the same kind of amount of history, ’cause I know ‘Hard Skool’ … goes way back. But there’s a couple of epic ones coming out, so I’m excited about that.”

As for a new album, Slash said he’d like for the band to write and record it from scratch, but not before they release more of the aforementioned reworked tracks. “I wanna go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later,” he explained. “But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out. So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next — I don’t know — over the next few months or something like that. So that’s basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

So far, the summer tour that Slash mentioned has not been announced, but the band has shows this week in Mexico, followed by concerts in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand in November and December.

Watch Heavy Consequence‘s own interview with Slash from earlier this year, during which he discussed his relationship with Axl Rose since rejoining Guns N’ Roses, in the video player below.