Sleater-Kinney Unveil Star-Studded Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album: Stream

Sleater-Kinney’s seminal 1997 album Dig Me Out passed its 25th anniversary this year, and now, the band has celebrated the record by unveiling Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album. Listen to the project below.

As Sleater-Kinney explained in a statement, “The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them. Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Among the artists featured on Dig Me In are frequent Sleater-Kinney collaborator St. Vincent, clear Sleater-Kinney proteges The Linda Lindas, and Sleater-Kinney’s Pacific Northwest compatriots Wilco. Elsewhere on the covers album, Margo Price tackles “Turn It On,” Big Joanie play “Things You Say,” and TV On the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe performs “The Drama You’ve Been Craving.” A portion of the proceeds from the project will go to the Portland LGBTQIA+ nonprofit advocacy organization Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC).

Advertisement

Related Video

Sleater-Kinney’s last album was 2021’s Path of Wellness, while they recently contributed the exclusive track “Free Time” to the abortion access benefit album Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All. Revisit our ranking of all 10 of the band’s studio albums.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Artwork:

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album Tracklist:

01. St. Vincent – “Dig Me Out”

02. Wilco – “One More Hour”

03. Margo Price – “Turn It On”

04. Tunde Adebimpe – “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”

05. Self Esteem – “Heart Factory”

06. Courtney Barnett – “Words and Guitar”

07. Black Belt Eagle Scout – “It’s Enough”

08. The Linda Lindas – “Little Babies”

09. Jason Isbell / Amanda Shires – “Not What You Want”

10. Tyler Cole – “Buy Her Candy”

11. Big Joanie – “Things You Say”

12. Low – “Dance Song ’97”

13. Nnamdï – “Jenny”