Smino Details New Album Luv 4 Rent, Shares “Matinee”: Stream

Ahead of its release on October 28th, Smino has revealed the full tracklist for his new album, Luv 4 Rent, and shared a fresh single titled “Matinee.” Stream the track below.

The 15-track project features the previous Rap Song of the Week “90 Proof” with J. Cole. Other notable guests on Luv 4 Rent include Lil Uzi Vert (“Pudgy”), Lucky Daye (“Modennaminute”), rising TDE artist Doechii (“Pro Freak”), and Smino’s cohort in the Zero Fatigue collective, Ravyn Lenae (“Settle Down”).

On the Karl Banx-produced “Matinee,” Smino boasts about how easily he’s able to turn up the romance on potential love interests. “Diamonds dance in the Tesla, ‘Electric Slide,’ get it?,” the St. Louis native raps. “I don’t text her, let it fester/ I don’t stress her, I just stretch her.”

In late January, Smino will team up with Dreamville spitter JID for their co-headlining “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” across featuring stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Luv 4 Rent Artwork:

Luv 4 Rent Tracklist:

01. 4rm Da Source

02. No L’s

03. 90 Proof (feat. J. Cole)

04. Pro Freak (feat. Doechii and Fatman Scoop)

05. Ole Ass Kendrick

06. Louphoria (feat. Cruza)

07. Blu Billy

08. Matinee

09. Modennaminute (feat. Lucky Daye and Phoelix)

10. Defribillator

11. Garden Lady

12. Settle Down (feat. Cory Henry and Ravyn Lenae)

13. Pudgy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

14. Curtains

15. Lee & Lovie (feat. Reggie)