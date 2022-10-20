Menu
Smino Details New Album Luv 4 Rent, Shares “Matinee”: Stream

J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and more appear his follow-up to 2018’s NOIR

Smino Luv 4 Rent new album tracklist matinee song
Smino, photo by Heather Kaplan
October 20, 2022 | 4:51pm ET

    Ahead of its release on October 28th, Smino has revealed the full tracklist for his new album, Luv 4 Rent, and shared a fresh single titled “Matinee.” Stream the track below.

    The 15-track project features the previous Rap Song of the Week “90 Proof” with J. Cole. Other notable guests on Luv 4 Rent include Lil Uzi Vert (“Pudgy”), Lucky Daye (“Modennaminute”), rising TDE artist Doechii (“Pro Freak”), and Smino’s cohort in the Zero Fatigue collective, Ravyn Lenae (“Settle Down”).

    On the Karl Banx-produced “Matinee,” Smino boasts about how easily he’s able to turn up the romance on potential love interests. “Diamonds dance in the Tesla, ‘Electric Slide,’ get it?,” the St. Louis native raps. “I don’t text her, let it fester/ I don’t stress her, I just stretch her.”

    In late January, Smino will team up with Dreamville spitter JID for their co-headlining “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” across featuring stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Luv 4 Rent Artwork:

    Smino Luv 4 Rent new album artwork

    Luv 4 Rent Tracklist:
    01. 4rm Da Source
    02. No L’s
    03. 90 Proof (feat. J. Cole)
    04. Pro Freak (feat. Doechii and Fatman Scoop)
    05. Ole Ass Kendrick
    06. Louphoria (feat. Cruza)
    07. Blu Billy
    08. Matinee
    09. Modennaminute (feat. Lucky Daye and Phoelix)
    10. Defribillator
    11. Garden Lady
    12. Settle Down (feat. Cory Henry and Ravyn Lenae)
    13. Pudgy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    14. Curtains
    15. Lee & Lovie (feat. Reggie)

