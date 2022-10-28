Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Smino Drops New Album Luv 4 Rent: Stream

J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, and more appear his follow-up to 2018’s NOIR

Advertisement
Smino Luv 4 Rent new album tracklist artwork stream
Smino, photo by Heather Kaplan
Follow
October 28, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Smino has shared his new album, Luv 4 Rent. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The 15-track project features the previous Rap Song of the Week “90 Proof” with J. Cole, along with the Karl Banx-produced “Matinee,” in which Smino boasts about how easily he’s able to turn up the romance on potential love interests. “Diamonds dance in the Tesla, ‘Electric Slide,’ get it?,” the St. Louis native raps. “I don’t text her, let it fester/ I don’t stress her, I just stretch her.”

    Other notable guests on Luv 4 Rent include Lil Uzi Vert (“Pudgy”), Lucky Daye (“Modennaminute”), rising TDE artist Doechii (“Pro Freak”), and Smino’s cohort in the Zero Fatigue collective, Ravyn Lenae (“Settle Down”).

    Related Video

    Smino’s last studio album was 2018’s NOIR. During the run-up to Luv 4 Rent, the St. Louis native shared a series of loosies, including “I Deserve” and “24-8.”

    Advertisement

    In late January, Smino will team up with Dreamville spitter JID for their co-headlining “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” featuring stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Luv 4 Rent Artwork:

    Smino Luv 4 Rent new album artwork

    Luv 4 Rent Tracklist:
    01. 4rm Da Source
    02. No L’s
    03. 90 Proof (feat. J. Cole)
    04. Pro Freak (feat. Doechii and Fatman Scoop)
    05. Ole Ass Kendrick
    06. Louphoria (feat. Cruza)
    07. Blu Billy
    08. Matinee
    09. Modennaminute (feat. Lucky Daye and Phoelix)
    10. Defibrillator
    11. Garden Lady
    12. Settle Down (feat. Cory Henry and Ravyn Lenae)
    13. Pudgy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    14. Curtains
    15. Lee & Lovie (feat. Reggie)

Around The Web

Latest Stories

backseat lovers waiting to spill track by track breakdown new album stream

The Backseat Lovers Break Down New Album Waiting to Spill Track by Track: Exclusive

October 28, 2022

beach boys carry me home dennis wilson classic rock unreleased track news music

The Beach Boys Share Unreleased Track "Carry Me Home" with Dennis Wilson on Vocals: Stream

October 28, 2022

Freddie Gibbs Soul Sold Separately new album stream

Freddie Gibbs Unleashes Bonus Edition of $oul $old $eparately: Stream

October 28, 2022

coolio do you want it katija stream

Coolio Asks "Do You Want It" on Posthumous Single Featuring Katija: Stream

October 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Smino Drops New Album Luv 4 Rent: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter