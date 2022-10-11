Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced a Spring 2023 edition dubbed “Whole Lotta Rock,” featuring mentoring from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, and more. The four-day session takes place March 16th-19th in Los Angeles.

The camp’s full name is “A Whole Lotta Rock: From Led Zeppelin to Soundgarden to Stone Temple Pilots,” meaning that the lessons, tips, and jam sessions will cover a wide range of rock music. Tickets are available at the official Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp website.

Both Thayil and the DeLeo brothers are veterans of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, with Thayil stating, “I had such a great time at Rock Camp in February, and I’m super excited to be coming back. Bring your favorite axe, and let’s jam at Rock Camp!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Robert DeLeo added, “I am thrilled to be invited back to Rock Camp and have a chance to play with all of you once again. It’s always a fun time doing this with you all.”

Among the other “Whole Lotta Rock” counselors are Monte Pittman (Madonna), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Whitesnake), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), and more.

“Whole Lotta Rock” follows the recent announcement of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s second “Women Only” session. Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, country star Wynonna Judd, and The Bangles’ Vicki Peterson lead that lineup, taking place January 19th-22nd in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for that event are also available at the official Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp website.

Advertisement

Tonight (October 11th), Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp music director Britt Lightning will host a virtual Open House to answer questions about the experience at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. For more info, click here.

Last year, Rock Camp: The Move was released, chronicling the artists’ interactions with the campers. It’s currently available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the poster for Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s “Whole Lotta Rock” session below, followed by the trailer for Rock Camp: The Movie.