St. Paul and The Broken Bones’ Paul Janeway Got Peed on at Bonnaroo: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

St. Paul and The Broken Bones’ Paul Janeway holds a special place in the lore of The What Podcast. His 2018 interview with Brad and Barry was so good, they made it into two episodes. During the chat, Janeway told one of the funniest Bonnaroo stories ever about his early experience on The Farm — back when he was only attending as a volunteer and not a performer.

Advertisement

Related Video

Find out what happened on today’s High Five Clip by listening to the episode above, and then listen to the full original episode here.

Don’t forget to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below.