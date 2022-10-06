Steel Panther have announced their sixth studio album, On the Prowl, out February 24th. They also offered up the video for the lead single “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” an anthem befitting of the L.A. sleaze rockers.

With its synth-laden AOR intro and hard-rock strut, “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” is patented Panther: humorous, raunchy, and musically capable in a way that keeps the band from being pegged merely as a parody act. Few bands conjure the Sunset Strip energy of ’80s glam metal better than Steel Panther, and this song is another prime example.

The narrative music video is also comic gold. It follows two Steel Panther fans who match on a Tinder-style app over their mutual love of the band. When they spend date night at Steel Panther’s private tour rehearsal, frontman Michael Starr’s stage moves win over our protagonist’s new lady friend. Dejected, he walks outside to find a lost kitten named “Poontang,” fulfilling the song’s titular phrase.

“The song and video are an absolute public service announcement,” said drummer Stix Zadinia. “People have been asking Steel Panther for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. ‘Never Too Late’ is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pu**y tonight.”

In other news, Steel Panther recently announced their new permanent bassist, Spyder, who replaced longtime bassist Lexxi Foxxx, aka Travis Haley, who left the group in 2021. Spyder will be along for the band’s forthcoming North American tour kicking off November 26th in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and running through December 4th in New Haven, Connecticut. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order On the Prowl on vinyl, CD, and cassette via the band’s website. Below you can stream “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” and view the artwork and tracklist.

On the Prowl Artwork:

On the Prowl Tracklist:

01. Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)

02. Friends With Benefits

03. On Your Instagram

04. Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is

05. 1987

06. Teleporter

07. Is My D**k Enough (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

08. Magical Vagina

09. All That And More

10. One Pump Chump

11. Pornstar

12. Ain’t Dead Yet

13. Sleeping On The Rollaway