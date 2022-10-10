Stevie Nicks Shares Poem and Teases New Song Ahead of Midterms: “They’ll Take Your Soul”

Stevie Nicks is marking deadlines for registering to vote in the 2022 midterm elections with her new poem, “Get It Back.” The twice-inducted member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said she will be releasing the poem as a song at a later date.

“At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you,” she wrote in a social media statement. “Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can (for many of you the deadline is tomorrow, October 11th!) and you must vote!”

Nicks also warned, “The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way,” a position likely informed by her own 1979 abortion. “You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you.” She added, “I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac. Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back.”

“Get It Back” opens with the words, “I have my scars/ You have yours,” and continues, “They’ll take your soul/ They’ll take your power.” She asks the reader to “Try and see the future/ And get mad,” and repeats the warning, “You don’t have much time/ Get it back.”

Read the full poem below, and register to vote through the Rock the Vote website.

Recently, Nicks has been turning to poetry to express her most immediate thoughts. Earlier this year she shared a poem in tribute to Taylor Hawkins. Nicks will be touring with Vanessa Carlton through October and the beginning of November, and tickets are available here.