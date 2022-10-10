Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks Shares Poem and Teases New Song Ahead of Midterms: “They’ll Take Your Soul”

"The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way"

stevie nicks poem get it back midterms new song 2022 politics read listen
Stevie Nicks, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 10, 2022 | 5:46pm ET

    Stevie Nicks is marking deadlines for registering to vote in the 2022 midterm elections with her new poem, “Get It Back.” The twice-inducted member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said she will be releasing the poem as a song at a later date.

    “At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you,” she wrote in a social media statement. “Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can (for many of you the deadline is tomorrow, October 11th!) and you must vote!”

    Nicks also warned, “The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way,” a position likely informed by her own 1979 abortion. “You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you.” She added, “I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac. Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Get It Back” opens with the words, “I have my scars/ You have yours,” and continues, “They’ll take your soul/ They’ll take your power.” She asks the reader to “Try and see the future/ And get mad,” and repeats the warning, “You don’t have much time/ Get it back.”

    Read the full poem below, and register to vote through the Rock the Vote website.

    Recently, Nicks has been turning to poetry to express her most immediate thoughts. Earlier this year she shared a poem in tribute to Taylor Hawkins. Nicks will be touring with Vanessa Carlton through October and the beginning of November, and tickets are available here.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

amazon prime early access sale tech music movies entertainment gear discounts

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for Music and Entertainment Lovers

October 10, 2022

Journey with Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Joins Journey Onstage for Mashup of "Wheel in the Sky" and "Enter Sandman": Watch

October 10, 2022

Iron Maiden tickets how to buy seats future past 2023 tour dates shows live uk europe

How to Get Tickets to Iron Maiden's 2023 "Future Past Tour"

October 10, 2022

Robert Glasper Mac Miller therapy pt 2 new song stream

Robert Glasper's New Song "Therapy pt. 2" Features a Freewheeling Mac Miller: Stream

October 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stevie Nicks Shares Poem and Teases New Song Ahead of Midterms: "They'll Take Your Soul"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter