“New Gen” Roys Forge a “Rebel Alliance” in Succession Season 4 Trailer: Watch

The Season 4 teaser trailer for Succession is here, and it gives a glimpse at the upcoming clash between media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children.

Dubbed the “rebel alliance” in the clip by their half-brother Connor (Alan Ruck), siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) have assembled to take down their father. “New gen Roys,” Kendall says. “We have a song to sing.”

Before the trailer is over, we also get a brief tease of Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) attempting to reconcile with Shiv. Watch the full Season 4 teaser of Succession below.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer,” reads the official logline. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron will also return for the 10-episode Season 4 along with Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Creator Jesse Armstrong remains the showrunner and will serve as executive producer with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, and Will Tracy.

Season 4 of Succession is slated for release in 2023, but there’s no premiere date as of yet. In the meantime, read why it’s one of the most fascinating dramas on TV today and check out our list of Tom and Greg’s best moments.