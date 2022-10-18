Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Her new EP Milk Teeth arrives next month

Advertisement
suki waterhouse 2023 tour dates indie pop music news
Suki Waterhouse, photo by Sofia Malamute
Follow
October 18, 2022 | 12:05pm ET

    London’s Suki Waterhouse is coming stateside in 2023: As her single “Good Looking” continues to make the rounds on TikTok, the model-turned-singer will soon embark on her “Coolest Place in the World Tour” in North America.

    After wrapping up her UK and European tour dates next month, Waterhouse’s 22-night run across the US and Canada commences January 10th at Santa Ana, California’s Constellation Room. She’ll hit various major cities across the Midwest, South, and East Coast — including San Fransisco, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Phoenix — before wrapping things up on February 10th with a grand finale at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

    Waterhouse’s tour arrives on the heels of her upcoming EP, Milk Teeth, which is out November 4th via Sub Pop — pre-orders are ongoing. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on October 21st, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. See the full schedule of Waterhouse’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Waterhouse recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album I Can’t Let Go, as well as her role in Prime Video’s upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. She also just completed a run of tour dates opening for Father John Misty.

    Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/22 – London, UK Heaven
    11/23 – Paris, FR Les Etoiles Theatre
    11/25 – Amsterdam, NL Tolhuistuin
    11/26 – Hamburg, DE Kent Club
    11/27 – Berlin, DE Lido
    01/10 – Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
    01/11 – San Francisco, CA August Hall
    01/13 – Tacoma, WA ALMA
    01/14 – Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
    01/17 – Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
    01/18 – Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
    01/20 – Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
    01/21 – Chicago, IL Metro
    01/22 – Detroit, MI El Club
    01/24 – Toronto, ON The Axis Club
    01/25 – Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
    01/27 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
    01/28 – New York, NY Webster Hall
    01/29 – Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
    01/31 – Washington, D.C. The Black Cat
    02/01 – Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
    02/03 – Atlanta, GA Terminal West
    02/04 – Nashville, TN The Basement East
    02/06 – Dallas, TX House of Blues
    02/07 – Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub
    02/09 – Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom
    02/10 – Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Old Dominion tickets tour 2023 No Bad Vibes how to buy seats dates country music stagecoach

How to Get Tickets to Old Dominion's 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

Impractical Jokers tickets the drive tour 2023 dates how to buy seats trutv season watch stream

How to Get Tickets to Impractical Jokers' 2023 Tour

October 18, 2022

billie eilish final 2022 tour dates inglewood los angeles kia forum

Billie Eilish Announces Final 2022 Tour Dates

October 18, 2022

Belle and Sebastian 2023 tour tickets how to buy seats dates a bit of previous shows

Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

October 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter