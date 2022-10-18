Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

London’s Suki Waterhouse is coming stateside in 2023: As her single “Good Looking” continues to make the rounds on TikTok, the model-turned-singer will soon embark on her “Coolest Place in the World Tour” in North America.
After wrapping up her UK and European tour dates next month, Waterhouse’s 22-night run across the US and Canada commences January 10th at Santa Ana, California’s Constellation Room. She’ll hit various major cities across the Midwest, South, and East Coast — including San Fransisco, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Phoenix — before wrapping things up on February 10th with a grand finale at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.
Waterhouse’s tour arrives on the heels of her upcoming EP, Milk Teeth, which is out November 4th via Sub Pop — pre-orders are ongoing. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on October 21st, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. See the full schedule of Waterhouse’s 2023 tour dates below.
Waterhouse recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album I Can’t Let Go, as well as her role in Prime Video’s upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. She also just completed a run of tour dates opening for Father John Misty.
Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/22 – London, UK Heaven
11/23 – Paris, FR Les Etoiles Theatre
11/25 – Amsterdam, NL Tolhuistuin
11/26 – Hamburg, DE Kent Club
11/27 – Berlin, DE Lido
01/10 – Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
01/11 – San Francisco, CA August Hall
01/13 – Tacoma, WA ALMA
01/14 – Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
01/17 – Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
01/18 – Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
01/20 – Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
01/21 – Chicago, IL Metro
01/22 – Detroit, MI El Club
01/24 – Toronto, ON The Axis Club
01/25 – Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
01/28 – New York, NY Webster Hall
01/29 – Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
01/31 – Washington, D.C. The Black Cat
02/01 – Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
02/03 – Atlanta, GA Terminal West
02/04 – Nashville, TN The Basement East
02/06 – Dallas, TX House of Blues
02/07 – Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom
02/10 – Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre