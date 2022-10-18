Suki Waterhouse Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

London’s Suki Waterhouse is coming stateside in 2023: As her single “Good Looking” continues to make the rounds on TikTok, the model-turned-singer will soon embark on her “Coolest Place in the World Tour” in North America.

After wrapping up her UK and European tour dates next month, Waterhouse’s 22-night run across the US and Canada commences January 10th at Santa Ana, California’s Constellation Room. She’ll hit various major cities across the Midwest, South, and East Coast — including San Fransisco, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Phoenix — before wrapping things up on February 10th with a grand finale at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

Waterhouse’s tour arrives on the heels of her upcoming EP, Milk Teeth, which is out November 4th via Sub Pop — pre-orders are ongoing. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on October 21st, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. See the full schedule of Waterhouse’s 2023 tour dates below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Waterhouse recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about her debut album I Can’t Let Go, as well as her role in Prime Video’s upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. She also just completed a run of tour dates opening for Father John Misty.

Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/22 – London, UK Heaven

11/23 – Paris, FR Les Etoiles Theatre

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL Tolhuistuin

11/26 – Hamburg, DE Kent Club

11/27 – Berlin, DE Lido

01/10 – Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

01/11 – San Francisco, CA August Hall

01/13 – Tacoma, WA ALMA

01/14 – Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

01/17 – Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

01/18 – Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

01/20 – Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

01/21 – Chicago, IL Metro

01/22 – Detroit, MI El Club

01/24 – Toronto, ON The Axis Club

01/25 – Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

01/28 – New York, NY Webster Hall

01/29 – Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

01/31 – Washington, D.C. The Black Cat

02/01 – Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

02/03 – Atlanta, GA Terminal West

02/04 – Nashville, TN The Basement East

02/06 – Dallas, TX House of Blues

02/07 – Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom

02/10 – Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre