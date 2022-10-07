Menu
Sunn O))) Announce 2022-2023 US Tour Dates

The "Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour" begins in December

Sunn O))), photo courtesy of the artist
October 7, 2022 | 11:22am ET

    Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley — a.k.a. the two main forces behind experimental metal band Sunn O))) — are hitting the road through North America this winter on the “Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour.”

    Rather than bringing along a touring band, the “Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour” will feature only Anderson and O’Malley onstage. It kicks off December 9th in Atlanta and takes them through cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Salt Lake City before the 14-night run wraps up in Los Angeles on February 4th.

    According to a very verbose press release, the tour will see Anderson and O’Malley “immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume.” Furthermore, the band promises “pure and primeval riffs of temporality” and “massively heavy structures of sound pressure,” and invites you to “witness a live experience of physical sound and glacial maximalism like no other.” Don’t forget your earplugs.

    See Sunn O)))’s upcoming tour dates below, and then head over to Ticketmaster to grab tickets, which are on sale now.

    Late last year, Sunn O))) shared the live album Metta, Benevolence. Their last proper studio albums were the 2019 double-whammy Life Metal and Pyroclasts.

    Sunn O))) 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    12/10 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
    12/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
    12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    12/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
    01/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    01/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    01/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    01/31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    02/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    02/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

