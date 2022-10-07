Sunn O))) Announce 2022-2023 US Tour Dates

Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley — a.k.a. the two main forces behind experimental metal band Sunn O))) — are hitting the road through North America this winter on the “Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour.”

Rather than bringing along a touring band, the “Shoshin (初心) Duo Tour” will feature only Anderson and O’Malley onstage. It kicks off December 9th in Atlanta and takes them through cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Salt Lake City before the 14-night run wraps up in Los Angeles on February 4th.

According to a very verbose press release, the tour will see Anderson and O’Malley “immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume.” Furthermore, the band promises “pure and primeval riffs of temporality” and “massively heavy structures of sound pressure,” and invites you to “witness a live experience of physical sound and glacial maximalism like no other.” Don’t forget your earplugs.

See Sunn O)))’s upcoming tour dates below, and then head over to Ticketmaster to grab tickets, which are on sale now.

Late last year, Sunn O))) shared the live album Metta, Benevolence. Their last proper studio albums were the 2019 double-whammy Life Metal and Pyroclasts.

Sunn O))) 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/10 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

12/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

01/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

01/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

01/31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02/02 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

02/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room