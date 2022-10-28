Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

SZA and Lakeith Stanfield Go on a Crime Spree in New Video for “Shirt”: Watch

One week after the track was reportedly leaked on Spotify

Advertisement
sza shirt video lakeith stanfield watch
SZA’s “Shirt” video (via YouTube)
and Follow Follow
October 28, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    At last, SZA has officially released her highly, highly anticipated new single “Shirt,” along with a music video starring an eyepatch-wearing Lakeith Stanfield.

    In the clip, SZA and Stanfield go on a bloody and violent crime spree clearly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s films. Initially, the pair seems to be devoted to each other through thick or thin, but after a few successful capers, their bond gets tested. Watch the Dave Meyers-directed video below to find out how their story unfolds.

    The “Shirt” video marks a reunion between SZA and the Atlanta actor, who previously appeared in the official visualizer for “I Hate You,” which closed out with the message that it was “not the end.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It arrives after SZA addressed rumors that the song was originally supposed to be released on October 14th, ahead of her second weekend headlining Austin City Limits. “It didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video,” she said on stage. “But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out.”

    On October 21st, rumors began circling around Twitter that “Shirt” — which the TDE singer teased in the March 2021 music video for “Good Days” — had mistakenly been released on Spotify. After fans begged for a proper release, SZA took to Instagram on October 26th to share a clip from its music video, confirming that the song was, in fact, finally getting its due.

    Although it’s been a long five years since SZA’s last album Ctrl, she did share a deluxe edition of the record earlier this year for its anniversary with a few tracks that didn’t make the original cut. She’s also performed at Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, and Pharrell’s Something In the Water, and has released a handful of loosies including “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird.”

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jin of BTS in video for "The Astronaut"

Jin of BTS Lifts Off with Solo Single "The Astronaut," Co-Written by Coldplay: Stream

October 28, 2022

Rihanna to release new single "Lift Me Up"

Rihanna Releases New Single "Lift Me Up": Stream

October 28, 2022

king gizzard and the lizard wizard changes stream psych rock alernative indie music news listen

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reveal New Album Change: Stream

October 28, 2022

UPSAHL Sagittarius EP Into My Body new song video watch

UPSAHL Announces New EP Sagittarius, Shares "Into My Body": Stream

October 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SZA and Lakeith Stanfield Go on a Crime Spree in New Video for "Shirt": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter