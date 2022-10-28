SZA and Lakeith Stanfield Go on a Crime Spree in New Video for “Shirt”: Watch

At last, SZA has officially released her highly, highly anticipated new single “Shirt,” along with a music video starring an eyepatch-wearing Lakeith Stanfield.

In the clip, SZA and Stanfield go on a bloody and violent crime spree clearly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s films. Initially, the pair seems to be devoted to each other through thick or thin, but after a few successful capers, their bond gets tested. Watch the Dave Meyers-directed video below to find out how their story unfolds.

The “Shirt” video marks a reunion between SZA and the Atlanta actor, who previously appeared in the official visualizer for “I Hate You,” which closed out with the message that it was “not the end.”

Advertisement

Related Video

It arrives after SZA addressed rumors that the song was originally supposed to be released on October 14th, ahead of her second weekend headlining Austin City Limits. “It didn’t come out because I looked at the video, and I was stressed at one small thing in the video,” she said on stage. “But I fixed that, and it’s turned in and about to come out.”

On October 21st, rumors began circling around Twitter that “Shirt” — which the TDE singer teased in the March 2021 music video for “Good Days” — had mistakenly been released on Spotify. After fans begged for a proper release, SZA took to Instagram on October 26th to share a clip from its music video, confirming that the song was, in fact, finally getting its due.

Although it’s been a long five years since SZA’s last album Ctrl, she did share a deluxe edition of the record earlier this year for its anniversary with a few tracks that didn’t make the original cut. She’s also performed at Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, and Pharrell’s Something In the Water, and has released a handful of loosies including “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird.”