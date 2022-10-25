Taylor Swift is Cinderella to Evil Stepsisters HAIM in “Bejeweled” Music Video: Watch

The Midnights era has just begun, and Taylor Swift has shared the music video for “Bejeweled,” where she stars as Cinderella escaping from her evil stepsisters, played by HAIM, and her stepmother, the great Laura Dern. She also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her latest project. Watch the visual and the interview below.

“Bejeweled” opens with Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim hurling insults at the “wench” Swift while going through all their preparations for the big ball, including “ab contouring” and “diamond nipple tassels.” Dern’s salty stepmother is only one of many high-profile cameos, as the burlesque dancer Dita von Teese plays the Fairy Goddess, makeup artist Pat McGrath cameos a suitably impressed queen, and Jack Antonoff guests as the prince that everyone either loves or hates.

There’s also a strong tease about a future release, which many have interpreted as a clue about Swift’s next re-recorded album. In the video she enters an elevator and presses a purple button to go to floor three. The camera lingers over the choice, which is not explained anywhere else in the visuals. Fans have suggested her next project will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), since Speak Now was her third studio album and she wore a vivid purple dress on the album cover.

During her interview on The Tonight Show, Swift spoke about “feeling very overwhelmed by the fans’ love for the record,” and added, “I’m also feeling very soft and fragile.”

She said, “I’m 32, so we’re considered geriatric pop stars,” she laughed. “They start trying to put us out to pasture at age 25. I’m just happy to be here.” In a more revealing moment, she also described the creative process as a way to “suck the poison out of a snake bite.”

Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video follows the visuals of “Anti-Hero,” our Song of the Week (check out our roundup of every Easter egg Swift planted in that video here). And if releasing a brand new album wasn’t enough, the artist also recently surprised us with Midnights (3am Edition), which features seven previously unreleased bonus tracks. Last year, she released Red (Taylor’s Version), which she submitted for Grammy consideration.