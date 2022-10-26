Taylor Swift Joins Bon Iver to Play “exile” Live in London: Watch

Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver on October 26th in London for one of the first live performances of the folklore cut, “exile.”

Bon Iver have been touring Ireland and the UK for the last 10 days, with Wednesday serving as the second night of a back-to-back at the old Wembley Arena. Fan footage captured the new surprise duet, including fans’ shocked recognition at the sight of Swift, and Justin Vernon’s improbable bass joining her sultry soprano.

According to Setlist.fm, this is only the second time “exile” has been played live, following a November 2020 set where Justin Vernon guested at Swift’s concert in New York. Check out clips from the new live rendition of “exile” below.

Bon Iver will head for mainland Europe next week, and tickets are available here. Meanwhile, Swift just released her 10th album, Midnights, which is led by Easter egg-filled videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” If you’d like, you can see where it lands on our ranking of every Taylor Swift album.

OMZG Taylor Swift comes on with Bon Iver pic.twitter.com/Ud9sE5Pgtw — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) October 26, 2022

Taylor Swift just came out with Bon Iver in London and it was honestly epic. pic.twitter.com/vNNmjY60ie — Emily Zemler (@emilyzemler) October 26, 2022