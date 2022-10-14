Taylor Swift to Appear on The Tonight Show Following Release of New Album Midnights

Taylor Swift will unveil her next album, Midnights, on October 21st, and come October 24th, she’ll sit down for a post-release interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, kicking off the host’s week of Fall-Star Favorites.

Meghan Trainor will perform on the October 24th Tonight Show episode. On the 25th, Fallon will interview Sigourney Weaver, while Zedd and Maren Morris will perform. Selena Gomez and Rose Byrne will appear as the guests on October 26th, and the week will conclude with an appearance from Millie Bobby Brown on October 27th.

Midnights, Swift’s 10th album, follows her pandemic projects folklore and evermore. In a statement, the artist said the record was about “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.” Check out the tracklist to Midnights here.

Check out our list of Taylor Swift in 10 Songs. While an iconic songwriter, the artist recently returned to acting by appearing in David O. Russell’s film Amsterdam.