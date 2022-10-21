What is the 3am Edition of Taylor Swift’s Midnights?

Taylor Swift is always keeping her fans on their toes, and that especially proves true with the release of her latest album, Midnights. Just hours after releasing her 10th full-length (read the Consequence review here), the pop star unveiled a surprise “3am Edition” of the album containing seven previously unreleased bonus tracks.

What is Midnights (3am Edition)?

Midnights (3am Edition) contains seven bonus tracks not included on Midnight’s proper 13-song tracklist. As Swift herself explained in a Twitter post, “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

Where Can I Stream Midnights (3am Edition)?

Midnights (3am Edition) is available on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon, and Pandora.

What Are the Names of 3am Edition Bonus Tracks from Midnights?

The seven bonus tracks are as follows: “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” and “Dear Reader.”

Who Produced Midnights (3am Edition)?

Three of the tracks — “The Great War,” “High Infidelity,” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” — were co-written and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, who previously worked with Swift on her 2020 albums folklore and evermore. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff — who serves as the primary producer of Midnights — is credited as the co-writer and producer on “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “Glitch,” and “Dear Reader.”

Mark Spears and Sam Dew are credited as co-writers on “Glitch” alongside co-producer Sounwave.

What is the Midnights (3am Edition) Tracklist:

01. Lavender Haze

02. Maroon

03. Anti-Hero

04. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

05. You’re on Your Own, Kid

06. Midnight Rain

07. Question…?

08. Vigilante Shit

09. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind

14. The Great War (3am Edition)

15. Bigger Than the Whole Sky (3am Edition)

16. Paris (3am Edition)

17. High Infidelity (3am Edition)

18. Glitch (3am Edition)

19. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve (3am Edition)

20. Dear Reader (3am Edition)

What is the Midnights (3am Edition) Album Cover: