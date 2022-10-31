Menu
Taylor Swift Broke 73 Records with Release of New Album Midnights

Swift is the first artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold, and she hold the records for biggest vinyl sales week in history

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
Taylor Swift, photo courtesy of artist
October 30, 2022 | 9:01pm ET

    To the surprise of no one, Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights is a certified smash. On its way to debuting at No. 1 in 14 countries — including the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada — Swift’s 10th LP also broke a bevy of records worldwide.

    Among her many feats, Swift became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in US Nielsen history. Midnights moved 1.578 million units, behind only Adele’s 25 for the biggest debut by a female artist in Billboard history.

    Of the 1.578 millions sold, one million of that total was pure album sales — the first album to achieve this since Swift’s own reputation in 2017. What’s more, Midnights sold 575,000 copies on vinyl — the largest week for an album on vinyl since tracking began in 1991.

    Swift’s Midnights also broke Spotify’s records for most global streams in a five-day period and most single day streams. And her song “Anti-Hero” now holds the record for most song streams on the global Spotify chart with 17.39 million.

    Further cementing her place in history, Midnights is Swift’s 11th No. 1 album overall, tying Barbra Streisand for most No. 1 albums made by women. She’s also the sixth act to earn more than 10 No. 1 albums over the course of their careers, joining The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Drake (11), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Streisand.

    That’s just scratching the surface of the many records Swift achieved with Midnights; you can find them all listed out below.

    Read our review of Midnights, and see the many easter eggs hidden within her video for “Anti-Hero.” Also check out our updated list of Swift’s albums, ranked from worst to best.

