Taylor Swift Unveil New Album Midnights: Stream

The pop star's first album of original music since 2020's folklore and evermore

Taylor Swift, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
October 21, 2022 | 12:03am ET

    Taylor Swift has returned with Midnightsher 10th studio album. Listen to the project below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    In a statement, Swift says Midnights tells the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

    The follow-up to 2020’s folklore and evermore, the 13-track project was once again produced by Jack Antonoff and features a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey. Zoë Kravitz and Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, also have songwriting credits.

    Related Video

    To accompany the album’s release, Swift has teased several music videos starring the likes of Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, the HAIM sisters, John Early, Mike Birbiglia, and Dita Von Teese, and more. The first video for “Anti-Hero” will be released on Friday morning.

    Additionally, come Monday, October 24th, Swift will give her first post-Midnights interview by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    Beyond Midnights, Swift has continued to re-record her earlier catalog. Most recently, the project has produced  Red (Taylor’s Version), which the artist has submitted to the 2023 Grammys for consideration for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

    As you digest Midnights, check out our list of Taylor Swift in 10 Songs and our Crash Course on the artist’s most essential eras.

    MidnightsArtwork:

    taylor swift midnights artwork

    Midnights Tracklist:
    01. Lavender Haze
    02. Maroon
    03. Anti-Hero
    04. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
    05. You’re on Your Own, Kid
    06. Midnight Rain
    07. Question…?
    08. Vigilante Shit
    09. Bejeweled
    10. Labyrinth
    11. Karma
    12. Sweet Nothing
    13. Mastermind

