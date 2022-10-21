Taylor Swift has returned with Midnights, her 10th studio album. Listen to the project below via Apple Music and Spotify.

In a statement, Swift says Midnights tells the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

The follow-up to 2020’s folklore and evermore, the 13-track project was once again produced by Jack Antonoff and features a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey. Zoë Kravitz and Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, also have songwriting credits.

To accompany the album’s release, Swift has teased several music videos starring the likes of Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, the HAIM sisters, John Early, Mike Birbiglia, and Dita Von Teese, and more. The first video for “Anti-Hero” will be released on Friday morning.

Additionally, come Monday, October 24th, Swift will give her first post-Midnights interview by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Beyond Midnights, Swift has continued to re-record her earlier catalog. Most recently, the project has produced Red (Taylor’s Version), which the artist has submitted to the 2023 Grammys for consideration for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

MidnightsArtwork:

Midnights Tracklist:

01. Lavender Haze

02. Maroon

03. Anti-Hero

04. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

05. You’re on Your Own, Kid

06. Midnight Rain

07. Question…?

08. Vigilante Shit

09. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind