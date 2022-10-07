Menu
Taylor Swift Reveals Full Midnights Tracklist Featuring Lana Del Rey

The collaboration is titled "Snow on the Beach"

taylor swift midnights full tracklist lana del rey snow on the beach,
Lana Del Rey (photo by Philip Cosores) and Taylor Swift (photo via Getty Images)
October 7, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the full tracklist for her 10th studio album, Midnights, after several weeks of trickling out song titles on TikTok. Notably, one of the tracks is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called “Snow on the Beach.”

    Other newly revealed songs include the album opener “Lavender Haze,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Labyrinth,” and “Sweet Nothing.” Swift hopped over to Instagram to break down the origins of “Lavender Haze,” which was inspired by her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

    “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift explained. “Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

    Related Video

    She continued, “I guess theoretically when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,”

    Midnights marks Swift’s first album of all-new material since 2020’s evermore. Since then, she’s released the re-recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.

    In anticipation of the arrival of Midnights on October 21st, catch up on everything we know about the album so far. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Midnights Tracklist:
    01. Lavender Haze
    02. Maroon
    03. Anti-Hero
    04. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
    05. You’re on Your Own, Kid
    06. Midnight Rain
    07. Question…?
    08. Vigilante Shit
    09. Bejeweled
    10. Labyrinth
    11. Karma
    12. Sweet Nothing
    13. Mastermind

