Taylor Swift Reveals Full Midnights Tracklist Featuring Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the full tracklist for her 10th studio album, Midnights, after several weeks of trickling out song titles on TikTok. Notably, one of the tracks is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey called “Snow on the Beach.”

Other newly revealed songs include the album opener “Lavender Haze,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “Labyrinth,” and “Sweet Nothing.” Swift hopped over to Instagram to break down the origins of “Lavender Haze,” which was inspired by her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift explained. “Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

She continued, “I guess theoretically when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,”

Midnights marks Swift’s first album of all-new material since 2020’s evermore. Since then, she’s released the re-recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red.

In anticipation of the arrival of Midnights on October 21st, catch up on everything we know about the album so far. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Midnights Tracklist:

01. Lavender Haze

02. Maroon

03. Anti-Hero

04. Snow on the Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

05. You’re on Your Own, Kid

06. Midnight Rain

07. Question…?

08. Vigilante Shit

09. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind