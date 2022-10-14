Why Is Taylor Swift Submitting Red (Taylor’s Version) to the Grammys?

Taylor Swift didn’t submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for Grammy contention in 2021, but this time around, she’s entered Red (Taylor’s Version) in the awards race.

Swift has submitted the 2022 re-recording of her 2012 album in the Album of the Year and Best Country Album categories, while she’s presented “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” as a potential Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The artist also sent in “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” for consideration in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories.

So why is Swift betting on Red (Taylor’s Version) when she withdrew Fearless (Taylor’s Version) from contention altogether? We break it down below.

Why Is Taylor Swift Submitting Red (Taylor’s Version) for the Grammys?

Indeed, why Red, but not Fearless? It’s likely because, as a Republic Records representative put it last year, the original “Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

Fearless earned Swift the Grammy awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, as well as Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “White Horse.” The original Red, meanwhile, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2014 ceremony, but lost both. Swift has likely submitted Red (Taylor’s Version) to correct this history.

Another probable reason that Swift didn’t submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) to last year’s Grammys is that she was already competing in the awards show with evermore, her 2020 album. Because Swift hasn’t released an album of original material since then, her only chance to take home a Grammy at the 2023 awards show would be to submit this year’s re-recording.