Taylor Swift Edits Scale Scene in “Anti-Hero” Video Following Backlash

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” video has been edited to remove a scene in which the singer stands on a scale that reads “FAT.” The new version of the video appears on YouTube and Apple Music as of Thursday morning.

Upon the initial release of the video last Friday — which coincided with Swift’s new album Midnights — she took to social media to explain that the video depicted her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts.” Some viewers took issue with a portion of the video that shows Swift, who’s been open about her experiences with food restriction, standing on a scale. But rather than indicating a number value, the scale just says “FAT” as Swift’s disruptive doppelgänger looks on in disappointment.

With the implication that being fat is one of Swift’s worst nightmares, the “Anti-Hero” video understandably sparked accusations of fatphobia: “[It’s] a shitty way to describe her body image struggles,” licensed clinical social worker Shira Rosenbluth tweeted. “Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us.”

Others came to Swift’s defense, suggesting that the scale was meant to represent how society as a whole values thinness in girls and young women: “She’s criticizing her fatphobia that society forces on women since the day they’re born,” YouTuber Mr Beard tweeted. “The entire song is criticizing the negative parts of her that she needs to change. That’s why it’s a critique not an endorsement.”

But despite Swift’s intended message, the significance of the scale ultimately boils down to context, as Olivia Tuffant-Wong wrote in an excellent essay for The Cut: “I don’t doubt that Swift has been hurt by society’s anti-fatness and glamorization of extreme thinness, but when has she actively combatted it?” she wrote. “Unless Swift is willing to unpack her own thin privilege, or take a stand for her fat fans, any perceived gesture of solidarity with fat people is meaningless.”

Watch Swift’s updated “Anti-Hero” video below.