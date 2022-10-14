The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Writing Songs with No Choruses, and Their New Album

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The 1975’s Matt Healy talks with Kyle Meredith about Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Manchester quartet’s earnest new album.

Advertisement

Related Video

The frontman discusses his knack for being self-aware in his lyrics, writing songs that don’t have choruses, and how they’ve avoided being bored of the process. Healy also tells us about the album’s closing track, “When We Are Together,” as well as the pitfalls of over-analyzing art and working with Samuel Bradley on their latest videos.

Elsewhere, he touches on the influence that Depeche Mode and Joy Division have had on the band, plus his plans to produce more projects for other artists.

Listen to Matt Healy of The 1975 talk Being Funny in a Foreign Language and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.