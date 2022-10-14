Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Writing Songs with No Choruses, and Their New Album

The frontman talks Being Funny in a Foreign Language and his plans to produce more

the 1975 Being Funny in a Foreign Language kyle meredith with podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with The 1975, photo by Samuel Bradley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 14, 2022 | 11:03am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    The 1975’s Matt Healy talks with Kyle Meredith about Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Manchester quartet’s earnest new album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The frontman discusses his knack for being self-aware in his lyrics, writing songs that don’t have choruses, and how they’ve avoided being bored of the process. Healy also tells us about the album’s closing track, “When We Are Together,” as well as the pitfalls of over-analyzing art and working with Samuel Bradley on their latest videos.

    Elsewhere, he touches on the influence that Depeche Mode and Joy Division have had on the band, plus his plans to produce more projects for other artists.

    Listen to Matt Healy of The 1975 talk Being Funny in a Foreign Language and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack McBrayer Hello Jack The Kindness Show

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

October 12, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon Post Human

Bring Me the Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, and Self-Acceptance

October 10, 2022

kyle meredith with bush gavin rossdale

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

October 7, 2022

Oliver Sim Hideous Bastard the xx kyle meredith with podcast

The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Looking Up to Graham Norton, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Placebo

October 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Writing Songs with No Choruses, and Their New Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter