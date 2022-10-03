Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The 1975 Jam Out New Singles “Happiness” and “I’m in Love with You” on Jools Holland: Watch

Being Funny in a Foreign Language drops October 14th

The 1975 Jools Holland Later I'm in Love With You Happiness Performance Stream Watch Being Funny In A Foreign Language
The 1975 on Later… with Jools Holland (BBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 2, 2022 | 8:48pm ET

    The 1975 performed “Happiness” and “I’m in Love with You” from their upcoming fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language as the musical guests on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland.

    The quartet was flanked by an expanded lineup that included saxophone and percussion, but Matty Healy commanded the stage for the opener, “Happiness,” with the frontman’s typical shades-and-suit outfit and demeanor once again perfectly straddling the line between dapper and loose. The funky number featured a guitar solo from Adam Hann and intermittent sax breaks, but it reached jammy greatness as Healy took to the keys and opened the floor to the full band’s groove.

    The group then switched it up for the upbeat ballad “I’m in Love with You,” with a relatively straightforward delivery that added to the song’s inherent earnestness. Healy seemed to want to shake free of his acoustic guitar with occasional hip shakes and one-legged spins, but he also made sure to give each line of the repetitious chorus its own unique, emotive twist. Watch the dual performances below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Being Funny in a Foreign Language arrives on October 14th via Dirty Hit. Along with the two performed songs, the new LP will also include the previously single “Part of the Band.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The 1975 will be taking their new set on a 23-date North American circuit this Fall as part of the “At Their Very Best Tour.” It is scheduled to open on November 3rd at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and runs through mid-December. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar on SNL

Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off SNL Season 48 in Style with Three-Song Performance: Watch

October 2, 2022

Arctic Monkeys Body Paint The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance watch

Arctic Monkeys Slow It Down While Performing "Body Paint" on Fallon: Watch

September 30, 2022

alex g colbert late show miracles indie rock music news late night tv performances watch listen

Alex G Brings His "Miracles" to Colbert: Watch

September 30, 2022

yeah yeah yeahs burning jimmy kimmel live

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform "Burning" on Top of Lava on Kimmel: Watch

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 1975 Jam Out New Singles "Happiness" and "I'm in Love with You" on Jools Holland: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter