The 1975 Jam Out New Singles “Happiness” and “I’m in Love with You” on Jools Holland: Watch

The 1975 performed “Happiness” and “I’m in Love with You” from their upcoming fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language as the musical guests on BBC’s Later… with Jools Holland.

The quartet was flanked by an expanded lineup that included saxophone and percussion, but Matty Healy commanded the stage for the opener, “Happiness,” with the frontman’s typical shades-and-suit outfit and demeanor once again perfectly straddling the line between dapper and loose. The funky number featured a guitar solo from Adam Hann and intermittent sax breaks, but it reached jammy greatness as Healy took to the keys and opened the floor to the full band’s groove.

The group then switched it up for the upbeat ballad “I’m in Love with You,” with a relatively straightforward delivery that added to the song’s inherent earnestness. Healy seemed to want to shake free of his acoustic guitar with occasional hip shakes and one-legged spins, but he also made sure to give each line of the repetitious chorus its own unique, emotive twist. Watch the dual performances below.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language arrives on October 14th via Dirty Hit. Along with the two performed songs, the new LP will also include the previously single “Part of the Band.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

The 1975 will be taking their new set on a 23-date North American circuit this Fall as part of the “At Their Very Best Tour.” It is scheduled to open on November 3rd at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and runs through mid-December. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.