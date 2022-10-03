The Avalanches Cancel Remaining 2022 Tour Dates Due to “Serious Illness”

The Avalanches have been forced to cancel the remainder of their 2022 North American tour as a result of an unspecified “serious illness.”

The group broke the news on Saturday afternoon (October 1st) via Twitter, saying: “Unfortunately due to serious illness, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home. Thank you to everyone who has made this tour so joyous, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the remaining shows. All ticket holders will be contacted directly with refund details. Thank you.” They were scheduled to headline in Chicago that night.

The Australian duo’s 2022 outing was set to be their second American leg ever. It had already been postponed from February and March this year to September and October, which the band attributed to “ongoing personal health issues” in a statement. They completed seven stops before the tour’s cancellation with eight shows left.

The Avalanches released their third LP, We Will Always Love You, in December 2020. In 2021, they broke down the album in an interview with Kyle Meredith. Later that year, they unveiled the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of Since I Left You featuring an MF Doom remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.”