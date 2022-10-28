The Beach Boys Share Unreleased Track “Carry Me Home” with Dennis Wilson on Vocals: Stream

The Beach Boys have today shared “Carry Me Home,” a longtime fan favorite written and sung by the late Dennis Wilson. Fifty years after it didn’t make the cut for the band’s album Holland, it’ll be included in their upcoming box set Sail On Sailor – 1972.

“Carry Me Home” is a slow, piano-driven ballad, embellished with a pedal steel to give it a country flair. The tune holds an even heavier weight in the wake of Wilson’s passing in 1983: “Life/ Is meant to live/ And I’m afraid/ I’m afraid to die,” he sings along with short-time Beach Bot Blondie Chaplin.

“It’s eerie listening back to this song after all these years,” Chaplin told Rolling Stone. “It’s how Dennis felt at the time. I see him struggling with his own worries. The voice is really sensitive, and you can feel the emotional pain. War on the battlefield and inside, it’s always very combustible inside. He was the real surfer, rowdy and sweet.”

After being bootlegged for years, a studio recording of “Carry Me Home” is one of 80 previously-unreleased tracks that’ll be included on Sail on Sailor – 1972, which comes out December 2nd. It primarily pulls from the Beach Boys’ Holland and Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” eras. contains 80 unreleased tracks. The collection will be released in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe edition, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Listen to “Carry Me Home” below.

