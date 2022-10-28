Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Beach Boys Share Unreleased Track “Carry Me Home” with Dennis Wilson on Vocals: Stream

For the band's upcoming box set

Advertisement
beach boys carry me home dennis wilson classic rock unreleased track news music
The Beach Boys in 1972, photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns
Follow
October 28, 2022 | 10:53am ET

    The Beach Boys have today shared “Carry Me Home,” a longtime fan favorite written and sung by the late Dennis Wilson. Fifty years after it didn’t make the cut for the band’s album Holland, it’ll be included in their upcoming box set Sail On Sailor – 1972.

    “Carry Me Home” is a slow, piano-driven ballad, embellished with a pedal steel to give it a country flair. The tune holds an even heavier weight in the wake of Wilson’s passing in 1983: “Life/ Is meant to live/ And I’m afraid/ I’m afraid to die,” he sings along with short-time Beach Bot Blondie Chaplin.

    “It’s eerie listening back to this song after all these years,” Chaplin told Rolling Stone. “It’s how Dennis felt at the time. I see him struggling with his own worries. The voice is really sensitive, and you can feel the emotional pain. War on the battlefield and inside, it’s always very combustible inside. He was the real surfer, rowdy and sweet.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After being bootlegged for years, a studio recording of “Carry Me Home” is one of 80 previously-unreleased tracks that’ll be included on Sail on Sailor – 1972, which comes out December 2nd. It primarily pulls from the Beach Boys’ Holland and Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” eras. contains 80 unreleased tracks. The collection will be released in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe edition, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Listen to “Carry Me Home” below.

    Earlier this year, Beach Boy Al Jardine spoke to Consequence about the band’s Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys compilation.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

backseat lovers waiting to spill track by track breakdown new album stream

The Backseat Lovers Break Down New Album Waiting to Spill Track by Track: Exclusive

October 28, 2022

Freddie Gibbs Soul Sold Separately new album stream

Freddie Gibbs Unleashes Bonus Edition of $oul $old $eparately: Stream

October 28, 2022

coolio do you want it katija stream

Coolio Asks "Do You Want It" on Posthumous Single Featuring Katija: Stream

October 28, 2022

John Oates Pushin A Rock Origins breakdown new song video stream

John Oates Shares Origins of New Song "Pushin' a Rock": Exclusive

October 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Beach Boys Share Unreleased Track "Carry Me Home" with Dennis Wilson on Vocals: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter