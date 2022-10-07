Menu
The Cure Debut New Music at European Tour Kick-Off: Video + Setlist

"Alone" and "Endsong" sound like classic Cure

The Cure at Pasadena Daydream, photo by Debi Del Grande
October 6, 2022 | 9:41pm ET

    The Cure kicked off their European tour with a concert in Latvia on Thursday night. The 25-song setlist included two new songs called “Alone” and “Endsong,” which are presumably taken from their long-awaited new album Songs of a Lost World.

    “Alone,” a seven-minute “Plainsong”-adjacent number, opened the show in typical Cure fashion, with Robert Smith walking on stage without a guitar to take in the crowd during an extended instrumental intro. “This is the end of every song that we sing,” he eventually croons.

    “Endsong,” meanwhile, naturally closed out the band’s main set (two encores followed). The second new offering proved equally cinematic, stretching out for 10 minutes with a militaristic drum riff over melancholy synths. From the looks of these tracks, Smith’s “relentlessly doom and gloom” description of Songs of a Lost World is accurate.

    Another exciting piece of news from The Cure’s Latvia gig was the apparent return of Perry Bamonte, who has rejoined the band for the first time since his 1990 to 2005 tenure. A new era really is upon us!

    Next up, The Cure will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Wish by reissuing the LP in a deluxe package featuring unreleased demos, live tracks, and rare songs. Check out the band’s upcoming European tour dates below.

    Setlist:
    Alone (World Debut)
    Pictures of You
    Closedown
    A Night Like This
    Lovesong
    Trust (First time since 2016)
    Burn
    Fascination Street
    Push
    In Between Days
    Play for Today
    A Forest
    Want
    Shake Dog Shake
    39
    From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
    Endsong (World Debut)

    Encore:
    Plainsong
    Disintegration

    Encore 2:
    Lullaby
    Close to Me
    The Walk
    Friday I’m in Love
    Just Like Heaven
    Boys Don’t Cry

    The Cure 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena (Tix)
    10/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena (Tix)
    10/12 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum (Tix)
    10/13 — Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium (Tix)
    10/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    10/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)
    10/17 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Tix)
    10/18 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena (Tix)
    10/20 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)
    10/21 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena (Tix)
    10/23 — Vienna, AT @ Marx Halle (Tix)
    10/24 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    10/26 — Budapest, HU @ Arena
    10/27 — Zagreb, HR @ Arena
    10/29 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)
    10/31 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (Tix)
    11/01 — Firenze, IT @ Mandela Forum (Tix)
    11/03 — Padova, IT @ Kioene Arena (Tix)
    11/04 — Milan, IT @ Forum (Tix)
    11/06 — Geneva, CH @ Arena
    11/07 —  Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier (Tix)
    11/08 — Montpellier, FR @ Sud De France Arena (Tix)
    11/10 —  Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi (Tix)
    11/11 —  Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre (Tix)
    11/13 — Toulouse, FR @ Zenith (Tix)
    11/14 — Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena (Tix)
    11/15 — Nantes, FR @ Zenith (Tix)
    11/17 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)
    11/18 — Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith (Tix)
    11/19 — Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
    11/21 — Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-martin-schleyer-halle (Tix)
    11/22 —  Koln, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)
    11/23 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    11/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    11/27 — Lievin, FR @ Stade (Tix)
    11/28 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)
    12/01 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)
    12/02 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena (Tix)
    12/04 — Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro (Tix)
    12/06 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)
    12/07 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)
    12/08 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)
    12/11 —  London, UK @ Wembley OVO Arena (Tix)
    12/12 — London, UK @ Wembley OVO Arena (Tix)
    12/13 — London, UK @ Wembley OVO Arena (Tix)

