Grinch Horror Movie, The Mean One, Coming This Christmas

There’s another Grinch film in the works, but in this project, the green ghoul’s heart probably won’t grow three sizes. XYZ Films is plotting a horror take on the beloved Dr. Seuss character called The Mean One, with David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2) set to play the titular character.

Directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, The Mean One parodies The Grinch by tweaking many of the story’s key details. Rather than Whoville, the creature lives on a mountain overlooking the town of Frazier Park. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin) is orphaned after the Grinch kills her parents, and 20 Christmases later, she returns to Frazier Park in search of closure only to learn that the monster’s bloodlust hasn’t faded.

The Mean One will stream for free in the US beginning December 15th, though the studio has yet to reveal what platform on which it will be available. Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher round out the cast, while Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone executive produce.

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen famously starred in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, while in 2018, the Dr. Seuss story got the animation treatment with The Grinch. The Christmas-hating creature isn’t the only kid’s story to get a horror adaptation in recent years: Winnie the Pooh will soon be turned into another slasher film called Blood and Honey.