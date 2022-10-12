Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Joy Luck Club Sequel in Development, Original Cast Expected to Return

A follow-up to Wayne Wang's beloved 1993 drama film

the joy luck club sequel amy tan movie film news
The Joy Luck Club (Hollywood Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 12, 2022 | 2:01pm ET

    The Joy Luck Club — Wayne Wang’s 1993 drama film based on Amy Tan’s eponymous novel — is getting a sequel, Deadline reports, with the original cast in talks to reprise their roles.

    The Joy Luck Club offered a poignant and nuanced depiction of relationships between Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. In its second iteration, the multi-generational saga will welcome a new array of family members as we see the mothers become grandmothers, and their daughters become mothers. Of course, it’ll also continue to explore the characters’ relationships and attitudes towards family, love, and womanhood in the context of their Chinese-American identity.

    Not only did The Joy Luck Club pave the way for future Asian-American-led blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but it also helped launch the careers of The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Ming-Na Wen and Cobra Kai‘s Tamlyn Tomita.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tan and Ron Bass, who co-wrote the screenplay to the original film, will both return to pen its sequel. They’ll both also serve as producers, Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman.

    Stay tuned here for more details on The Joy Luck Club sequel as we hear about them.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

darren aronofsky brendan fraser casting the whale fat suit

Darren Aronofsky Defends Putting Brendan Fraser in a Fat Suit for The Whale

October 12, 2022

spirited will ferrell ryan reynolds teaser apple watch stream

Will Ferrell Is the Ghost of Ryan Reynold's Present in Trailer for Spirited: Watch

October 12, 2022

John Candy documentary

John Candy Documentary in the Works from Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks

October 11, 2022

rip angela lansbury dead obituary

R.I.P. Angela Lansbury, Golden Age Hollywood Star Dead at 96

October 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Joy Luck Club Sequel in Development, Original Cast Expected to Return

Menu Shop Search Newsletter