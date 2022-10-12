The Joy Luck Club Sequel in Development, Original Cast Expected to Return

The Joy Luck Club — Wayne Wang’s 1993 drama film based on Amy Tan’s eponymous novel — is getting a sequel, Deadline reports, with the original cast in talks to reprise their roles.

The Joy Luck Club offered a poignant and nuanced depiction of relationships between Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. In its second iteration, the multi-generational saga will welcome a new array of family members as we see the mothers become grandmothers, and their daughters become mothers. Of course, it’ll also continue to explore the characters’ relationships and attitudes towards family, love, and womanhood in the context of their Chinese-American identity.

Not only did The Joy Luck Club pave the way for future Asian-American-led blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but it also helped launch the careers of The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Ming-Na Wen and Cobra Kai‘s Tamlyn Tomita.

Tan and Ron Bass, who co-wrote the screenplay to the original film, will both return to pen its sequel. They’ll both also serve as producers, Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman.

Stay tuned here for more details on The Joy Luck Club sequel as we hear about them.