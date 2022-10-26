The Men Announce New Album New York City, Share “Hard Livin'”: Stream

The Men have announced their new album, New York City, out February 3rd via Fuzz Club Records. As a preview, they’ve also shared the lead single, “Hard Livin’.” Watch the music video below.

A rough version of the album was originally created by founding members Nick Chiericozzi and Mark Perro in late 2020 using a drum machine, but the Brooklyn outfit scrapped it for a more back-to-basics approach. Teaming with drummer Rich Samis and bassist Kevin Faulkner, the quartet recorded New York City to 2-inch tape at the Brooklyn studio of Travis Harrison (Guided by Voices, Built to Spill).

“The New York City album was revised, reorganized, and shaped until it became clear that things fall into place like the hammer driving the nail or the scythe’s swipe through the tall grass,” The Men explained in a statement. “These songs became the blood of the band as the band could only exist for and of these songs. There was no place else to hang their hats. Without making this record, the group would not exist, so there really wasn’t another option. NYC is fluid. It means a lot of different things to all kinds of people. We present the record in that spirit.”

Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and the full tracklist below.

“Hard Livin'” kicks off the album with gusto, as a rollicking piano accompanies thrashing guitar riffs. In a statement, Chiericozzi described it as “a song trying to find a way to adjust between requesting G-dly intervention and reconciling the fact that we are largely alone. ‘Hard Livin” is livin’ hard. It’s something people go through and that in fact, besides our beginnings and endings, might be our single most shared experience.”

New York City follows 2020’s Mercy. The Men having an upcoming show at Trans Pecos in Queens, New York on November 11th; grab your tickets here.

New York City Artwork:

New York City Tracklist:

01. Hard Livin’

02. Peace of Mind

03. Echo

04. God Bless the USA

05. Eye

06. Eternal Recurrence

07. Round the Corner

08. Through the Night

09. Anyway I Find You

10. River Flows