Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Men Announce New Album New York City, Share “Hard Livin'”: Stream

Follow-up to 2020's Mercy is out on February 3rd

Advertisement
The Men, photo by Ryan Marino
Follow
October 26, 2022 | 10:53am ET

    The Men have announced their new album, New York City, out February 3rd via Fuzz Club Records. As a preview, they’ve also shared the lead single, “Hard Livin’.” Watch the music video below.

    A rough version of the album was originally created by founding members Nick Chiericozzi and Mark Perro in late 2020 using a drum machine, but the Brooklyn outfit scrapped it for a more back-to-basics approach. Teaming with drummer Rich Samis and bassist Kevin Faulkner, the quartet recorded New York City to 2-inch tape at the Brooklyn studio of Travis Harrison (Guided by Voices, Built to Spill).

    “The New York City album was revised, reorganized, and shaped until it became clear that things fall into place like the hammer driving the nail or the scythe’s swipe through the tall grass,” The Men explained in a statement. “These songs became the blood of the band as the band could only exist for and of these songs. There was no place else to hang their hats. Without making this record, the group would not exist, so there really wasn’t another option. NYC is fluid. It means a lot of different things to all kinds of people. We present the record in that spirit.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and the full tracklist below.

    “Hard Livin'” kicks off the album with gusto, as a rollicking piano accompanies thrashing guitar riffs. In a statement, Chiericozzi described it as “a song trying to find a way to adjust between requesting G-dly intervention and reconciling the fact that we are largely alone. ‘Hard Livin” is livin’ hard. It’s something people go through and that in fact, besides our beginnings and endings, might be our single most shared experience.”

    New York City follows 2020’s Mercy. The Men having an upcoming show at Trans Pecos in Queens, New York on November 11th; grab your tickets here.

    New York City Artwork:

    The Men New York City new album artwork

    New York City Tracklist:
    01. Hard Livin’
    02. Peace of Mind
    03. Echo
    04. God Bless the USA
    05. Eye
    06. Eternal Recurrence
    07. Round the Corner
    08. Through the Night
    09. Anyway I Find You
    10. River Flows

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

algiers shook

Algiers Announce New Album SHOOK, Share "Irreversible Damage" with Zack de la Rocha: Stream

October 26, 2022

Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Andrew Bird for Poetic New Single "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain": Stream

October 26, 2022

philip selway strange dance

Radiohead's Philip Selway Announces New Solo Album Strange Dance, Shares "Check for Signs of Life": Stream

October 26, 2022

Leland Whitty Anyhow solo album BadBadNotGood Awake single stream music video

Leland Whitty of BADBADNOTGOOD Announces Solo Album Anyhow, Shares "Awake": Stream

October 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Men Announce New Album New York City, Share "Hard Livin'": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter