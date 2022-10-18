The Moldy Peaches to Reunite for Performance at Meet Me in the Bathroom L.A. Premiere

The Moldy Peaches are set to reunite for their first live performance in over a decade at the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom, the new documentary about the early oughts New York City music scene.

The premiere event is scheduled for October 27th at the Fonda Theatre in L.A, and marks Kimya Dawson and Adam Green’s first time performing together as The Moldy Peaches since 2011.

The programming also includes a screening of Meet Me in the Bathroom as well as a discussion between moderator Tim Heidecker, directors Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, and author Lizzy Goodman — whose book inspired the film. Tickets for the event are on sale here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Another premiere event is taking place at New York’s Webster Hall on October 30th, with performances from Green, Phil Mossman (original member of LCD Soundsystem), Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave), and Jaiko Suzuki (Electroputas), plus a discussion between Lovelace and Dylan Southern, and Goodman. Tickets are on sale here.

Meet Me in the Bathroom traces the breakouts and struggles of bands such as The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture, and TV on the Radio. In his review, Senior Writer Clint Worthington called it “a movie made by fans of the 2000s indie scene in NY, for those same fans.”

The film will arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles November 4th, play in theaters nationwide for one night only November 8th, and begin streaming on Showtime November 25th.

Advertisement

Last year, The Moldy Peaches released Origin Story: 1994-1999, an archival set that compiled songs, unreleased demos, live tracks, and poems from their earliest days together.