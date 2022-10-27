Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Christian Bale Meets a Young Edgar Allan Poe in Teaser for The Pale Blue Eye: Watch

Scott Cooper's latest endeavor for Netflix

Advertisement
pale blue eye teaser christian bale netflix edgar allan poe scott cooper watch movie news
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)
Follow
October 27, 2022 | 12:27pm ET

    Netflix has today unveiled the chilling first teaser for The Pale Blue Eye, Scott Cooper’s upcoming mystery period thriller involving a double-murder and Edgar Allan Poe.

    Based on Louis Bayard‘s 2006 novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eye stars Christian Bale as a forensics-obsessed detective named August Landor, who’s forced out of retirement to help solve the murder of a cadet at the West Point military academy in 1830. There, he meets another cadet who just happens to be one Edgar Allan Poe (Henry Melling). Landor takes a fledgling Poe under his wing, despite the differences in how they view the world.

    There’s not much we can tell about the plot of The Pale Blue Eye from its teaser, but we can glean a few details: It’s cold. It’s dark. People are mad. Not exactly the feel-good blockbuster of the year, but thankfully, it’ll arrive just in time to set the mood for your peak seasonal depression: The film lands in select theaters this December before coming to Netflix January 6th, 2023. Check out the teaser for The Pale Blue Eye below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    We also recently saw Bale in David O. Russell’s star-studded Amsterdam, as well as Gorr in Thor: Love and ThunderAccording to Bale himself, however, he apparently only got all these roles because Leonardo DiCaprio passed on them first, or something.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

All Quiet on the Western Front Review

All Quiet on the Western Front Is a Devastating Indictment of War: Review

October 27, 2022

Call Jane Review Elizabeth Banks

Call Jane Review: The Fight for Reproductive Justice Gets a Human Face

October 27, 2022

matthew perry wishes keanu reeves were dead memoir friends

It Sure Seems Like Matthew Perry Wants Keanu Reeves Dead, Perry Apologizes [UPDATED]

October 26, 2022

The Good Nurse Review Netflix

The Good Nurse Review: A Well-Acted but Dreary Medical Drama

October 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christian Bale Meets a Young Edgar Allan Poe in Teaser for The Pale Blue Eye: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter