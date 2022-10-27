Just when Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin thought he was out, he gets reined back in. That’s the premise of his new TV series The Santa Clauses, which is set to debut on Disney+ in less than a month. Ahead of its premiere, the streamer has shared another trailer offering a look at the six-episode series.

The clip depicts Allen’s character adjusting to life as a normal person after retiring from his role as Santa Claus. “For the first time, I’m going to spend Christmas with my family,” he tells his wife (Elizabeth Mitchell). Predictably, the transition to Calvin’s successor isn’t as smooth as he had hoped.

“New Santa is destroying Christmas spirit,” says one of the elves when they sound the alarm at the North Pole. “When the light goes out, it could be the end of Christmas.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“I retired too soon. I hired the wrong guy,” Calvin tells his family. To make things worse, elves are apparently disappearing. “You should’ve led with that!” his spouse says in reaction to the news.

Although the trailer doesn’t offer a look at the new Santa Claus — who may or may not be Peyton Manning — it appears the Christmas witch (Laura San Giacomo) is the source of all the mayhem. Watch the new trailer for The Santa Clauses below.

“Scott Calvin is back!” reads the official logline. “After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

Advertisement

The cast is rounded out by a returning David Krumholtz as Bernard the Head Elf, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi. Showrunner Jack Burditt also served as an executive producer alongside Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer, and Jon Radler.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses premiere on November 16th via Disney+.