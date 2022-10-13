Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Strokes Recorded a New Album On Top of a Mountain with Rick Rubin

"They didn't want to leave, it was like the best experience"

The Strokes to release new album
The Strokes, photo by Jason McDonald
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 12, 2022 | 10:37pm ET

    The Strokes recently recorded a new album in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin.

    Rubin shared the news during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that went live on Wednesday (October 12th).

    “A few months ago, I was in Costa Rica recording a new album with The Strokes,” Rubin revealed. “We rented this house on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside. So it’s like, they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain. And we did that everyday — it was incredible. They didn’t want to leave, it was like the best experience.”

    The as-yet-unannounced album would mark the follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal, which was also produced by Rubin.

    Advertisement

    Consequence has reached out to The Strokes’ representatives for additional information.

    Editor’s Note: We recently updated our list of The Strokes’ 10 best songs; check it out here.

    NEW STROKES ALBUM INCOMING from TheStrokes

Around The Web

Latest Stories

m.i.a. vaccines

M.I.A. Questions Why Alex Jones "Pays for Lying" But Not "Celebrities Pushing Vaccines"

October 12, 2022

local natives just before the morning new single indie rock music news listen stream

Local Natives Share Sleek New Single "Just Before the Morning": Stream

October 12, 2022

stray kids fan chant

Fan Chant: A Stray Kids MAXIDENT Breakdown and Beyond

October 12, 2022

acdc alphabet book

Highway to Spell: AC/DC Inspire New Children's Alphabet Book

October 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Strokes Recorded a New Album On Top of a Mountain with Rick Rubin

Menu Shop Search Newsletter