The Strokes recently recorded a new album in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin.

Rubin shared the news during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that went live on Wednesday (October 12th).

“A few months ago, I was in Costa Rica recording a new album with The Strokes,” Rubin revealed. “We rented this house on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside. So it’s like, they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain. And we did that everyday — it was incredible. They didn’t want to leave, it was like the best experience.”

The as-yet-unannounced album would mark the follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal, which was also produced by Rubin.

Advertisement

Consequence has reached out to The Strokes’ representatives for additional information.

Editor’s Note: We recently updated our list of The Strokes’ 10 best songs; check it out here.